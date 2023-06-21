Wimbledon star risks suspension from tennis after attending Man City vs Inter Milan final | Tennis | Sport





Wimbledon star Fabio Fognini is reportedly facing a tennis ban after missing a doping test to attend the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan earlier this month. The 36-year-old Italian has competed at Wimbledon 13 times and won the Australian Open men’s doubles with Simone Bolelli in 2015, but is now in hot water with the tennis authorities.

A loyal Inter fan, Fognini flew to Istanbul to watch his beloved team lose 1-0 to the Citizens at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. According to Sports media setdoping officials then arrived at the player’s home to find that he was not there. And Fognini now faces a suspension from the sport as it was the second time he missed a test. The veteran has been on the ATP Tour since 2004 and is currently ranked No. 122 in the world. Earlier this month, he reached the third round of the French Open before being defeated by Sebastian Ofner after a five-set thriller. He also reached the second round of doubles alongside Bolelli at Roland Garros, but has since been out after suffering an abdominal injury during his run in Paris.

Fognini will still be hoping to take to the grass courts at Wimbledon, where he never got past the third round. But his freedom to participate in the Tour is now at stake. Fognini, who climbed to ninth in the world rankings in 2019, was knocked out in the first round of last year’s Wimbledon by Dutch ace Tallon Fransespoor and previously struggled for form on grass. His best singles performance in a Grand Slam came way back in 2011 when he reached the quarterfinals of the French Open before pulling out to face Novak Djokovic. And he will now desperately hope that his doping absence doesn’t throw his career off track.

Fognini’s trip to Turkey turned out to be disappointing in more ways than one, as Inter were second best in their encounter with City. The Italian team fought valiantly against the champions of the Premier League, frustrating their opponents for large parts of the match. But Pep Guardiola’s side finally broke through midway through the second half when midfielder Rodri hit a thumping effort into the back of the net. Inter pressed forward late in search of the equalizer and came close on a number of occasions. But City held on to a famous Treble after the England side already held the Premier League and FA Cup trophies – and now Fognini is facing a double dose of disappointment following his trip to Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1782888/Wimbledon-Fabio-Fognini-Man-City-Inter-Milan-Champions-League-tennis-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos