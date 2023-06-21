Season after Season Scoring Improvement Streaks – Float Hockey

If after reading the title you thought this was a familiar topic to me, then you are right. In fact, I took the same survey almost a year ago to this day, and I plan to make it an annual off-season piece.

While it’s common for players to improve over time, it’s rarer for wins to continue without both downs and ups. Still, some skaters have shown they can only do better with each passing campaign. They are at the center of this poll.

Each of the 20 voting picks either makes a current streak of three or more seasons of scoring prowess (i.e. his 82-game scoring rate, not necessarily his actual point total) increase, or has only been in the league for three seasons but outscored in his sophomore season. in his first, and in his third then in his second. My preference would have been not to include the last group, but I wanted to have a full list of 20 skaters to choose from.

Who should you vote for? Any player you think will continue their streak by having a better scoring percentage in 2023-2024 than they did in 2022-23. Here are the 20 picks, listed in alphabetical order with their scoring percentage for 2022-23 plus the number of consecutive seasons, through 2022-23, of scoring increases, or an indication that they are one of those who have only played three seasons and had a higher scoring percentage every season so far. At the end of the column you will find a link to cast your vote.

Rasmus Anderson (scoring pace of 51 points for 2022–23; five-season scoring streak)

As a testament to how difficult it is to string these sequences together, Andersson is one of only four on the list to have run for more than three seasons. Does he look like he’s going to be a big producer of blueline points? Probably not; However, despite the struggles of many of the Flames skaters in 2022-23, Andersson managed to improve. Chances are he’ll keep his hold on a PP1 spot and a favorable bet, giving him a chance to extend his streak to six.

Pavel Buchnevich (87 point pace; six seasons)

All Buchnevich has done is improve every season of his career, having done so in 2022/23 despite injury and the Blues’ withdrawal David Peron and later, Vladimir Tarasenko. While the streak is of course coming to an end, it’s not inconceivable that he could extend it to seven seasons.

Dylan Kozens (69-point pace; only three seasons in the league)

Although Cozens is probably second banana behind Tag Thompson (spoiler alert he also makes the list) In terms of Buffalo pivots, just being part of the vastly improved team and also plotting a coveted spot on his PP1 led Cozens to an outstanding production. With him ending his season right at his breakaway threshold, he seems like a good bet to do better again.

Vincent Dunn (65 point pace; three seasons)

Many poolies always thought Dunn had this in him after impressing early on with the Blues and then falling behind others for several seasons. But in Seattle, he finally got his chance to be “the man” and blossomed. The only question is whether he did so well to rule out further improvement.

Joel Eriksson-Ek (64 point pace; five seasons)

Has he taken advantage of the fact that de Wild has no money to spend on better centers? Maybe; however, he has now played well enough to probably have a permanent home on PP1 and in the top six, making him a good bet to extend his already impressive streak to half a dozen seasons.

Claude Giroux (79 point pace; three seasons)

The elder statesman on this list, Giroux thrived on Ottawa in 2022-23. But he also scored high goals and had the second best shooting percentage of his long career. Yet with Josh Norris set to return, Giroux will play with him or Tim Stutzle (spoiler alert he’s also on the list) and next to talented attackers on PP1 or PP2. That could be enough to boost his production.

Brandon Hail (65 point pace; three seasons)

Is he real, or just the second coming of Ondrej Palat, who had a great early run playing the best of the best at Tampa, then faded almost as quickly. Just like Palat, Hagel plays a complete game, which could mean that he will be put back Nikita Kucherov And Braden point to round out that line, or push it to the second or even third line, where he played when he first arrived in Tampa in late 2021-2022. He seems to be the most feast or famine player on the list.

Barrett Hayton (43-point pace; three seasons)

If his second-half play was any indication, Hayton should erase his 2022/23 scoring pace, as at one point he played hockey more than 12 games a game and is the most talented center on paper. for the Yotes. Still, it’s not clear if he can do what he’s done over the course of an entire season, or at least not yet.

Jack Hughes (104 point pace; three seasons)

Hughes, one of only two players on the list whose scoring rate was above the century mark, was on track to do even better before slumping a bit with the arrival of Tim Meier, even though the two didn’t take the ice cream together too much. Is this the best we’ll see from Hughes, or can he rise even further? Hard to say.

Adrian Kempe (66 point pace; four seasons)

Although LA is spreading around Ice Age, Kempe has seemingly done enough to clinch a spot on the top line and PP1. With LA poised to improve as a team as more and more players come into their own, a rising tide could lift all boats, including Kempe’s.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (43-point pace; three seasons)

Has he even come close to living up to his early draft spot? No; however, there are signs that he is figuring things out. He is still young enough, and the Canes showed their commitment to him, that he should be given the opportunity to improve his performance from what he was in 2022-23.

Alexis Lafreniere (39 point pace; only three seasons in the league)

I almost didn’t include Laffy as his scoring rate was less than a point per every other game, making it almost seem like a foregone conclusion that he will beat it in 2023/24. On the other hand, if he really is a failure, maybe not? It’s a tough decision about how he’ll fare.

Mike Matheson (58 point pace; three seasons)

While the Habs were still struggling, Matheson showed the talent that earned him a long deal very early in his career. There are seemingly no barriers to him continuing to get a great stake and be a PP1 staple.

Charlie McAvoy (64 point pace; three seasons)

Even though McAvoy lost PP minutes Hampus Lindholm, the combination of his skill and the B’s high score allowed him to build on his previous production. However, the problem is that unless McAvoy gets the PP1 job back, it’s hard to imagine things going any better than last season, so he may not be able to improve on his production rate from 2022-2023.

Jason Robertson (109 point pace; three seasons)

With a season that firmly established Robertson as a premier winger in the NHL, conventional wisdom suggests he should be able to improve, especially with plenty of room to take on more ice time. But the Stars seem steadfast in not letting him log tons of minutes; and his points per minute were surpassed only by Connor McDavidwhich makes it questionable whether he can improve.

Tim Stutzle (95 point pace; only three seasons in the league)

No doubt Stutzle broke out in a major way and helped elevate Ottawa’s offense in the process. But that was without Josh Norris even playing ten games all season. With Norris coming back at the start of 2023-24, Stutzle’s scoring percentage will drop, or could he be the Tage Thomspon for Norris’ Dylan Kozens?

Nick Suzuki (66 point pace; three seasons)

Everything was going great for Suzuki, until Cole Caufield was lost for the season. But all that could have done is made it an easier bar for Suzuki to clear to improve in 2023-24 assuming he has a healthy Cole Caufield riding shotgun with him.

Tag Thompson (99 point page; three seasons)

Is Thompson a real star, or did everything just go well for a season? Looking at the list of centers equal to or greater than him, we find those who never came close to performing at this level and many who fell victim to recurring injuries. 2023-24 will certainly tell us a lot about what the future holds for Thomspon, both in the short and long term.

Brady Tkachuk (83 point pace; three seasons)

While most don’t foresee Tkachuk rising to his big brother’s heights, a continued upward trajectory may be achievable, with Ottawa perhaps poised to do in 2023-24 what the Sabers did in 2022-23. Then again, maybe he’s following one Evander Kane path and never quite venture into truly elite scoring territory?

Alex cloth (88 point pace; three seasons)

When the Jack Eichel trade happened, Peyton Krebs was the one many thought would be the most important piece coming to the Sabers. Yet it is Tuch who has become a major time producer despite being a Band Aid Boy. But has he reached his ceiling; and if he misses more time through injury, does he risk losing his “spot” to one of the many capable Saber youngsters?

************

How many of these players will indeed continue their upward scoring trend? If 2022-23 was any indication, not as much as you might think. But there are some new names here and a lot of players who seem like they haven’t reached their ceiling yet. Let’s see what your voices have to say. Remember to vote for anything you think will score at a higher rate in the 2023-2024 season. Click here to cast your vote.

************

