Sports
Explained | The physics of why a table tennis ball spins the way it does
Representative photo of two players playing table tennis, Vietnam, June 29, 2020. | Photo Credit: Greg Schneider/Unsplash
A soccer ball bounces to different degrees on different surfaces, which affects how well soccer players can control their game. Before and during every match, cricketers watch the pitch and it evolves. The concept of spin has an even more pronounced effect in table tennis, where players use gripping rubber-covered paddles to hit a light, hollow ball across a hard surface.
In ball games, it is crucial to understand how the ball and the playing surface interact so that players can control the ball effectively. Therefore, the interaction between these two things has caught the attention of researchers and athletes alike.
Now, in a new study, scientists have reported that only the angle of attack, i.e. the angle at which the ball approaches the surface, and the friction of the surface affect the spin of a table tennis ball.
Older studies focused on how table tennis balls bounced without spinning first and without taking into account the temporal deformation of the balls. The new study examined the bounce of a table tennis ball on a stiff and tilted surface at different incident speeds.
The study was conducted by a team led by Thophile Rmond, a researcher at the National Center for Scientific Research, and his colleagues from the Lyon Normal School, France. The magazine was published in Physical Assessment E on May 26.
In one experiment, the researchers observed a non-spinning table tennis ball bouncing off the surface. The setup had a metal bar with a spring mechanism to launch the ball vertically onto a tilted glass plate. They used high-speed cameras to record the bounce. The researchers then used these videos to analyze the ball’s speed, rotation and angles before and after impact.
They found that the ball rolled perfectly after bouncing across a wide range of angles and speeds.
They also found that as long as they knew the angle of attack and surface friction, they could predict the ball’s rotation and movement speeds, regardless of the ball’s material or other contact properties.
If the ball was hit in a way that was more perpendicular than parallel to the table, as a tall player might make a high hit, it slid a bit instead of rolling after hitting the surface. This sliding reduced the amount the ball spun after bouncing. The highest non-sliding angle was 45.
The team also found that after bouncing, the ball rotated faster the less parallel it was hit to the surface, but only to 45 again. More than that and the rotational speed only dropped further.
Under rolling conditions, both the rotational speed at an angle and the angle at which the ball was reflected were different. To fully assess the system’s behavior, the researchers wrote in the paper, more data than the 60-degree angle would be needed.
The team also noted that the way the ball changed shape (minute) didn’t really affect the ball’s rotational speed, as long as the angle between the ball’s path and the surface was small.
The researchers wrote that their findings are an important step in understanding table tennis play and lead us to think there are only a few ways to alter the racket’s ability to spin the ball. Players, take note.
The author is on an internship The Hindu.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/explained-physics-why-table-tennis-ball-spins/article66993374.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Arrowverse Actor Breaks Silence Over His Flash Movie Cameo Confusion
- Explained | The physics of why a table tennis ball spins the way it does
- Pharrell merges entertainment and fashion for Louis Vuitton’s confident menswear debut
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Yoga Day celebrations outside UN headquarters: Yoga is copyright and patent free, it’s truly universal | India News
- The political party Modis has armed Bollywood
- Tech stocks tumble, further sapping momentum of Wall Street rally – Reuters
- News publisher Gannett sues Google for online ad monopoly
- SLC’s longest-serving employee is recognized in the Kings’ birthday honors list
- Donald Trump seems confused by his own death penalty proposal
- Here’s why World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was appreciated in the first quarter
- Season after Season Scoring Improvement Streaks – Float Hockey
- Pharrell makes his Louis Vuitton debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week – Deltaplex News