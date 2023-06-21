Explained | The physics of why a table tennis ball spins the way it does

A soccer ball bounces to different degrees on different surfaces, which affects how well soccer players can control their game. Before and during every match, cricketers watch the pitch and it evolves. The concept of spin has an even more pronounced effect in table tennis, where players use gripping rubber-covered paddles to hit a light, hollow ball across a hard surface.

In ball games, it is crucial to understand how the ball and the playing surface interact so that players can control the ball effectively. Therefore, the interaction between these two things has caught the attention of researchers and athletes alike.

Now, in a new study, scientists have reported that only the angle of attack, i.e. the angle at which the ball approaches the surface, and the friction of the surface affect the spin of a table tennis ball.

Older studies focused on how table tennis balls bounced without spinning first and without taking into account the temporal deformation of the balls. The new study examined the bounce of a table tennis ball on a stiff and tilted surface at different incident speeds.

The study was conducted by a team led by Thophile Rmond, a researcher at the National Center for Scientific Research, and his colleagues from the Lyon Normal School, France. The magazine was published in Physical Assessment E on May 26.

In one experiment, the researchers observed a non-spinning table tennis ball bouncing off the surface. The setup had a metal bar with a spring mechanism to launch the ball vertically onto a tilted glass plate. They used high-speed cameras to record the bounce. The researchers then used these videos to analyze the ball’s speed, rotation and angles before and after impact.

They found that the ball rolled perfectly after bouncing across a wide range of angles and speeds.

They also found that as long as they knew the angle of attack and surface friction, they could predict the ball’s rotation and movement speeds, regardless of the ball’s material or other contact properties.

If the ball was hit in a way that was more perpendicular than parallel to the table, as a tall player might make a high hit, it slid a bit instead of rolling after hitting the surface. This sliding reduced the amount the ball spun after bouncing. The highest non-sliding angle was 45.

The team also found that after bouncing, the ball rotated faster the less parallel it was hit to the surface, but only to 45 again. More than that and the rotational speed only dropped further.

Under rolling conditions, both the rotational speed at an angle and the angle at which the ball was reflected were different. To fully assess the system’s behavior, the researchers wrote in the paper, more data than the 60-degree angle would be needed.

The team also noted that the way the ball changed shape (minute) didn’t really affect the ball’s rotational speed, as long as the angle between the ball’s path and the surface was small.

The researchers wrote that their findings are an important step in understanding table tennis play and lead us to think there are only a few ways to alter the racket’s ability to spin the ball. Players, take note.

The author is on an internship The Hindu.