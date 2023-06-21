The Ashes 2023: The pride of wearing cricket whites meets menstrual anxiety

The Ashes 2023: Are Whites still fit for Women’s Test Cricket?

When Tammy Beaumont got her first period, she thought she would have to give up cricket – because of the players’ white clothing.

The game has changed rapidly during England batsman Beaumont’s career, but Women’s Test Cricket brings its own complications.

One problem is its relative rarity. Although England and Australia play more Tests than anyone else, they usually do so only once a year – twice if they’re lucky.

So when they play there’s a sense of occasion, a key factor for Beaumont, who represents players in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) Women’s Health Group, which was set up to address the health and wellbeing concerns of female players. to take.

And that sense of opportunity is important. Beaumont acknowledges menstrual anxiety is openly discussed in the dressing room during Tests, but a solution is not as simple as the one used in football, where the Lionesses’ white shorts have been swapped for navy blue.

“We did a survey to see if we wanted to change white people and if there was anything we could do about it,” Beaumont told BBC Sport.

“But the majority said they want to keep wearing white because of the pride, the tradition and the fact that we can’t play many friendly games.

“It’s still a huge achievement for us to play a test and something we’re very excited to do.”

What impact would changing whites have?

Besides the pride of wearing English whites, the nuances of Test cricket further complicate matters.

Colored clothes and colored batting pads are used for limited overs cricket to make it easier for players to see the white ball, but Test cricket is played with a red ball, which stands out against the whites.

Changing the test kit would most likely also require a change of ball color and equipment, which can affect how the game is played, from hours of play to how long the ball remains in good condition.

But despite the players’ aspirations to keep whites at an international level, Beaumont understands that this may not be the case in base cricket. There, colored clothing is worn more often in all age groups.

“I’m lucky it hasn’t really affected me a lot in my career, but I can totally understand teenage girls being concerned about not wanting to wear white,” said Beaumont.

She added: “When I played boys’ and men’s cricket, there was no girls’ dressing room.

“Fortunately, that’s not so much the case anymore, but I would run back and forth from the ladies’ room through the clubhouse to find ladies’ room.”

Aside from clothing, the accessibility of period products also remains a concern for cricketers at all levels.

“Even in international cricket we think we play on a great ground but we go to the changing rooms and there are no bins in the toilets because it’s built for men,” said Beaumont.

“Some grounds will provide us with tampons and everything under the sun, which is great, but it’s another thing to think about and be more organized during a test.”

An ECB spokesman said they are “striving for lower barriers” to make the game as inclusive as possible.

“We are working hard with provincial cricket boards and foundations, clubs and leagues to ensure players can play the cricket they want, in the formats and equipment they want,” said a spokesman.

“In addition, we created the Women’s Health Group to better research the health, wellness and physical performance of female athletes and will bring those lessons into the recreational game.”

‘It’s what my body can do, not what it looks like’

Tammy Beaumont scored 201 against Australia A in England’s Ashes warm-up match

Menstrual problems are just one of the barriers young girls and women face in sports.

Research published in April by English hockey player Tess Howard found that 70% of 400 women surveyed had seen girls drop out of sports because of kit or body image issues.

Women’s advocacy group The Well HQ also stated that 64% of school-aged girls will stop playing sports in their mid-teens because of menstrual pain and embarrassment.

The ECB has announced a partnership with Initial to “support period dignity in recreational cricket” and period dignity dispensers in the booths and period waste bins will be added to cricket clubs with girls’ sections.

“We know there is a massive drop in girls taking up sports around puberty and at the heart of this new partnership is a shared ambition to support women and girls during menstruation and ensure that this is not a reason to leave cricket.” said a statement from the ECB.

Former England batswoman Lydia Greenway, who is now developing women’s specific cricket equipment, agrees that equipment and clothing play a significant role in teenage dropouts in cricket.

“There are many different barriers that can prevent a girl from playing cricket – some have to do with the game itself, it’s long and technical, but another is that they don’t like cricket white,” Greenway said.

“We’re seeing a lot more clubs and schools opting for colored clothing and I think period issues are a big part of that, just to make sure they feel more comfortable.

“There is now more confidence among young people to address these issues. If we can remove one barrier in clothing, they will no longer have to worry.”

For female cricketers, the size and fit of the equipment plays a huge part in not only how they look, but also how they perform. Beaumont says that despite progress, improvements are still possible.

Beaumont says she struggled to find batting gloves — “I have small hands, so those have always been too big” — as well as sanitary napkins that fit her.

“I think some [people] I have an idea of ​​what an athletic woman should look like, but I’m an athlete and I still feel like it doesn’t suit me,” said Beaumont.

“I’m not 5’7” and skinny. I have big quads so I struggle with kit that’s too long in the legs and doesn’t fit me well because I’m not that stereotypical, athletic, tall, skinny girl am.

“That’s what makes cricket great. You can have 11 different body types on the pitch and everyone can still do their job, but the kit isn’t for that.”

As women’s cricket gains more television coverage and exposure, and with it the pressure, players may become more aware of their body image, making kit suitability even more important.

Beaumont says the issue of body image is on the back of her mind, especially with the rise of social media, but she’s proud of what her body represents.

“I like that maybe I’m representing a different demographic that isn’t always on the cover of magazines,” she added.

“Maybe a young teenage girl with hips and curves can see me and think, okay, I can work out too.

“It’s about how I perform and what my body can do rather than how it looks.”