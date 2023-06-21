’23-’24 a better SEC bowl season but not for Bama?





13 SEC teams are expected to participate in the 2023-24 college football bowl season. One of them is alabama footballbut not with a destination and an opponent that Alabama Crimson Tide fans will enjoy. Do not shoot the messenger! These are not my predictions but those of Brad Crawford of 247Sports. What happened for SEC teams in the 2022-2023 bowl season was that 11 SEC teams had bowl games. As a national champion, Georgia technically had two bowl games. Not counting the National Championship game, the SEC was 6-5 in the bowl season. Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas and the state of Mississippi won. In the five losses, Oregon State defeated Florida 30-3 in the Las Vegas Bowl; Wake Forest defeated Missouri 27-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl; Texas Tech defeated Ole Miss, 42-25 in the Texas Bowl; Notre Dame beat South Carolina 45-38 in the Gator Bowl (with former UND and now Crimson Tide QB, Tyler Buchner throwing three touchdown passes) and Iowa embarrassed Kentucky 21-0 in the Music City Bowl. What about Alabama Football in ’23-’24? According to Brad Crawford, Alabama Football will likely lose two regular season games and fail the SEC Championship game. Based on Crawford’s full set of predictions, he seems to project that the Crimson Tide will lose to Texas and LSU. I’ll wait for Crawford’s bowl and opponent’s prediction for the Crimson Tide until the end of this post. ’23-’24 Bowl predictions for other SEC football teams Kentucky Wildcats vs UCLA Bruins in the Las Vegas Bowl

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri Tigers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Liberty Bowl

The highlight of this post for Alabama football fans is the Auburn Tigers vs. Memphis Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl

Florida Gators vs. Baylor Bears in the First Responder Bowl

Texas A&M Aggies vs. TCU Horned Frogs in the Texas Bowl

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Maryland Terrapins in the Music City Bowl

Tennessee Vols vs. Wisconsin Badgers in the Citrus Bowl

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Minnesota Golden Gophers in the ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU Bengal Tigers vs. USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines in the CFB Playoff Semifinal Sugar Bowl Crawford has the Texas Longhorns in the CFB Playoff Semifinal Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Including Texas and MTSU, according to Crawford’s prediction, Alabama plays 10 bowl teams. Last and perhaps least, based on what a disappointment it would be, is the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Tulane Green Wave in the Peach Bowl.

