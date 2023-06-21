Coach Borendam hosts ITA Tennis-Point Summer Circuit





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Men’s tennis head coach from Middle Tennessee Jimmy Borendam announced that he will be hosting an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Tennis-Point Summer Circuit at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee from July 15-17. The event is open to anyone as long as he or she is a current ITA player member. The circuit is a great opportunity to boost your World Tennis Rating and get some competitive match play over the summer. The current price for an ITA Player membership for 2023 is $35. Sign up for the ITA Player membership

https://www.wearecollegetennis.com/ita/ita-membership/player-membership/ The track entry fee is $70 plus processing fees and includes singles play only. The tournament is a Men’s Open Singles and Women’s Open Singles Draws only. The matches are played outdoors at the Adams Tennis Complex. There are 24 outdoor courts. Every effort is made to play this event outside for 2 days. The third day is a rainy day that can be used if necessary. Most likely the event will be draws of 16 distributed by WTN. The weather is usually extremely hot so we don’t play doubles because of the long days and competitions. Each player is guaranteed 2 singles matches. Format is 2 out of 3 sets with a 10-point tiebreak for third with No-Ad scoring and No-let rule. Coaching is not allowed. Registration closes on July 9. Register for the Summer Circuit

https://playtennis.usta.com/competitions/middletennesseestateuniversity/Tournaments/overview/D51E8483-C1C3-4832-BBAE-8413D27668DA FOLLOW THE BLUE RAIDERS Follow Middle Tennesseemen’s tennis on social media on Facebook (BlueRaiderMensTennis), Twitter (MT_MensTennis) and Instagram (MT_MensTennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goblueraiders.com/news/2023/6/21/mens-tennis-coach-borendame-hosting-ita-tennis-point-summer-circuit.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos