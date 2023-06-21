Major League Cricket: MLC 2023 – Meet the Teams | Cricket news







The first season of the major league cricket (MLC) kicks off July 13 at Grand Prairie Stadium, near Dallas, Texas. The opening game of the competition will be played in between Texan super kings And L.A. Knight Riders in a night game. A total of 19 games, including four playoff games, will be played in the season in two designated stadiums – Grand Prairie Stadium and Church Street Park, with the final scheduled for July 30 in Texas. The MLC 2023 will feature six teams namely – Los Angeles Knight Riders, M.I. New York San Francisco Unicorns, Orcas in Seattle Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. The MLC will bring the best T20 players from around the world to the US and they will be featured alongside the country's strongest domestic talent.

Following are the teams and their current roster for the 2023 MLC:

Texan super kings

Owners: Chennai Super Kings, Anurag Jain, Ross Perot Jr

Roster: Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cody Chetty, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Ambati Rayudu, David Miller, Devon Conway, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Dwayne Bravo, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Santner, Lahiru Milantha, Rusty Theron, Cameron Stevenson Gerald Coetzee

L.A. Knight Riders

Owners: Knight Riders Group

Selection: Jaskaran Malhotra, Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Nitish Kumar, Rilee Rossouw, Saif Badar, Unmukt Chand, Ali Sheikh, Andre Russell, Bhaskar Yadram, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sunil Narine, Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, Corne Dry, Lockie Ferguson

M.I. New York

Owners: Indiawin Sports

Selection: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Tim David, Hammad Azam, David Wiese, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Monank Patel, Saideep Ganesh, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Philip, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige, Sarbjit Ladda, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Behrendorff, Rashid Khan

SF Unicorns

Owners: Anand Rajaraman & Venky Harinarayan

Roster: Aaron Finch, David White, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Tajinder Singh, Smit Patel, Brody Couch, Carmi Le Roux, Liam Plumkett, Lungi Ngidi

Orcas in Seattle

Owners: GMR Group & Satya Nadella

Selection: Shehan Jayasuriya, Aaron Jones, Nauman Anwar, Angelo Perera, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Mitchell Marsh, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Quinton de Kock, Phani Simhadri, Matthew Tromp, Wayne Parnell, Andrew Tye

Washington freedom

Owners: Sanjay Govil

Selection: Mukhtar Ahmed, Saad Ali, Sujith Gowda, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jacobus Pienaar, Justin Dill, Moises Henriques, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar, Dane Piedt, Akhilesh Bodugum, Adam Milne, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Andries Gous, Glen Phillips, Josh Phillips

About MLC: Major League Cricket is the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship in the United States. Sanctioned exclusively by USA Cricket, MLC will feature top players from around the world while also offering domestic cricketers the chance to showcase their talents to a global audience, bringing world-class T20 cricket to America for the first time.

You can book your MLC tickets here: https://www.majorleaguecricket.com/matches

