Former Colerain, Michigan football star Mister Simpson dies at age 36





Mister Simpson, one of the best football players in Colerain High School history, passed away on June 20 at the age of 36. Simpson, a 2005 Colerain graduate, died Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County coroner’s office, which is investigating the cause of his death. His death was reported by District 5 of the Cincinnati Police Department and his home address is listed in College Hill. Simpson was a standout running back at Colerain High School. In Simpson’s senior year, he was part of a dominant Colerain team that rolled to the 2004 Division I state championship and established his name as one of the greatest football teams in Cincinnati history. They outscored the foes averaging 46-7, with their biggest margin of victory coming in at 18 points against Elder in the season opener (21-3). The Cardinals outscored their five playoff foes 191-22 on aggregate, including a 50-10 romp over Canton McKinley in the game for the state championship. More:Greatest of all time – Greater Cincinnati high school football state championship teams The Cardinals were ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps and No. 5 by USA Today. The defense scored more points than allowed over the course of the season. Simpson was the leading running back for Colerain, rushing for 1,310 yards and 24 touchdowns. Quarterback Dominick Goodman, who eventually played with the Cincinnati Bearcats, rushed for 2,005 yards and 29 scores. In the state final, Colerain rushed for 463 yards. Simpson rushed for 105 and a TD. Other stars on the team included offensive lineman Conner Smith (Ohio State), defensive lineman Terrill Byrd (Cincinnati), free safety Eugene Clifford (Ohio State), running back Terrence Sherrer (Minnesota), and linebackers Andre Revels (Cincinnati), Brayden Coombs (Miami , Ohio) and Cobrani Mixon (Kent State). More:Simpson one of the best players in Skyline Chile Crosstown Showdown Simpson was first team All-Ohio in 2004, one of five Colerain players to earn that honor for the season. He ran for 1,658 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior in 2003. Simpson graduated with the most career touchdowns in school history at the time (40). Simpson played sparingly at Michigan, appearing in four games in his sophomore season of 2006, then left the program and transferred to UC. This story will be updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/high-school/high-school-sports/2023/06/21/former-colerain-michigan-football-star-mister-simpson-dies-at-36/70342126007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos