Sports
Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist elected to Hockey Hall of Fame
It took Henrik Lundqvist no longer than his freshman year to be eligible for a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
The former Rangers goaltender was one of seven revealed Wednesday by the selection committee for the Class of 2023, which was announced during an NHL Network broadcast.
Lundqvist is joined by fellow players Tom Barrasso, Caroline Ouellette, Pierre Turgeon and Mike Vernon.
Ken Hitchock and Pierre Lacroix were chosen in the builders category.
His number 30 jersey has been hanging in the rafters of Madison Square Garden since January 2022.
And now Lundqvist will receive the sport’s most prestigious and permanent honor.
At the ceremony on November 13 in Toronto, Lundqvist becomes the latest former Rangers player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Kevin Lowe, who spent four seasons with the Rangers and was on the franchise’s last Stanley Cup team in 1994, was part of the Class of 2020.
Lundqvist, who only took to the ice for the Rangers, finished his 15-year career with 459 wins, a .918 save percentage and a career early stretch, where he led the Blueshirts to the playoffs in 11 of the 12 seasons, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
That made his early Hall of Fame selection anything but a surprise.
He won 61 postseason games and recorded a career-high 64 shutouts, 17th all-time.
Lundqvist finished his career as the sixth winning goalkeeper in league history, trailing only Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Marc-Andre Fleury, Roberto Luongo and Ed Belfour.
He still holds that position today.
As the Rangers advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2014, Lundqvist shut out the Canadiens in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to tie Mike Richter for career playoff wins, making him 42 while also moving to a tie with Richter’s postseason record. shutouts (nine).
Three years later, to begin a 2017 postseason series against Montreal, Lundqvist also set that record.
Most recently, Lundqvist has served as an NHL analyst with MSG Network and TNT, while another star goaltender Igor Shesterkin has appeared with the Blueshirts.
The pair overlapped in 2019-20, Lundqvist’s final season with the Rangers, pairing Alexandar Georgiev to start games in the Rangers fold.
After that season, the Blueshirts bought out the last year of his seven-year, $59.5 million deal.
Lundqvist became a free agent and eventually signed a one-year contract with the Capitals.
However, he never logged another game, due to a heart condition that led to open heart surgery, which prevented him from playing the 2020–21 season and ultimately led to his retirement.
I’m okay with this, Lundqvist said when he retired in 2021. I feel like I’m in a really strong place mentally after going through all the challenges of the past year, starting with the Rangers buying me out.
For the past eight months there has been so much waiting and I haven’t been in the driver’s seat. I sat in the passenger seat. Now a decision had to be made. It’s all still fresh. I only decided a few days ago. But I’m at peace. I look back on my career and all I have is gratitude and pride. I am just so grateful.
