



Table tennis has evolved over the last 125 years from the salons of England to its strong popularity on the world stage. At the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, it will be on the schedule for the ninth time, and the host country will look to continue the success it has enjoyed since table tennis first appeared at the FISU Games in 2001. Indoor versions of lawn tennis were developed in the late 19th, either as a board or dice game or as a live action participation gamee century in England. In 1890, David Foster patented a version with side nets, a wooden fence around the perimeter of the table, strung rackets, and a rubber ball covered in cloth. A year later, English game developer Jaques from London introduced a game called ‘Gossima’ with a slightly larger cork ball and a 12-inch high net attached to the table with a white strap. His game would later be given the trade name still used in some countries today, Ping Pong, although the sport has long officially used table tennis as its name. The challenge that both the Foster and Jaques games had in becoming commercially successful was the ball style each had chosen. Foster’s rubber ball bounced too much and the cork ball had the opposite problem. It wasn’t until a new celluloid ball was developed in 1900 and replaced by plastic in 2014 that the game enjoyed greater success. That popularity was short-lived, however, as the sport died out until the mid-1920s, when the International Table Tennis Federation was founded in 1926 in Berlin, Germany. Later that year, the first world championship was held in London, England in men’s and women’s singles, doubles, mixed doubles, as well as a men’s team event. Hungary dominated this first world championship and was a force in the sport for much of the 1930s. China became the dominant country in sports from the 1950s and 1960s. Mao played table tennis, and the fact that people of all ages and abilities could play, and that it didn’t require much equipment or space, made it a sport that was easily adopted in the country. This widespread acceptance led to his dominance in the world championships with a first gold medal win in 1959, and a subsequent 89.5 gold medals won by Chinese athletes in singles and doubles. During the FISU World University Games, table tennis made its debut as an optional sport when Beijing hosted in 2001. China won all seven gold medals awarded that year, including Wang Yiqin who won the men’s singles title and gold in the mixed doubles with partner Tie Yana. It was adopted as a compulsory sport from the 2007 FISU games in Bangkok and in the FISU games since China has won 40 gold medals, with Japan and Chinese Taipei trailing second and third with six each. Prior to its place in the FISU Games, 16 FISU World University Championships Table Tennis were held between 1971 and 2006. The High-tech Zone Sports Center Gymnasium in Chengdu will be the home of the table tennis competition at the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games. The stunning venue also hosted the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships. The FISU Games competition will run from July 29 to August 5 and will feature seven events: Women’s and Men’s Singles, Women’s and Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Women’s Singles and men’s team competition. You can follow all Chengdu 2021 FISU Games competition here. The following references and articles were used in compiling this story: The history of table tennis – a global sport • Understanding rackets; Chinese dominance of table tennis explained • Understanding rackets; HistoryofTableTennis – International Table Tennis Federation (ittf.com); Once a tool for diplomacy, table tennis is now seen by China as so much more (nbcnews.com)

