Sports
Jamie Hall recognized with 25-year honors from College Sports Communicators
The Youngstown State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics congratulates Jamie Hall, Deputy Director of Athletics Communications, on receiving his 25-year award from College Sports Communicators last week in Orlando, Florida, at the organization’s annual convention (CSCUNITE23).
He was one of an impressive 18 College Sports Communicators professionals recognized at the ceremony at the Orlando World Center Marriott.
A native of nearby Hubbard, Hall has been a key member of the Youngstown State Athletics staff and communications department since 1997. In 2023-2024, he will enter his 27th year with the Youngstown State Athletics Department.
Hall, the longest-serving athletic communications director in the history of Youngstown State University, serves as the primary communications liaison for YSU’s men’s basketball, softball, and women’s soccer programs and is also a secondary liaison for soccer. He assists in the day-to-day administration of the office, helps maintain the YSU athletics website – YSUsports.com – and serves on the YSU Athletics Hall of Fame committee.
As director of media relations men’s basketball, Hall led publicity efforts for the first regular-season men’s basketball championship and first national invitation tournament berth in the program’s history. In 2022, the women’s soccer team played for the Horizon League Championship, while in 2021, the softball program won its first regular season conference title in the program’s history.
2023 CSC 25 year old recipients
Rick Bender Dartmouth College
Heather Brocious William Paterson University
Lisa Champagne NESCAC
Mark Fleming Moravian University
Kevin Gilmore California State University, Monterey Bay
Ed Haas Collegiate Water Polo Association
Jamie Hall Youngstown State University
Chad Jackson Georgia Southern University
Ken Johnson, Jr. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Susan Lax University of Kentucky
Todd Miles University of Oregon
Chuck Pool Rice University
Chip Ransom Shepherd University
Curtis Snyder University of Colorado
Don Stoner University of Augsburg
Matt Sullivan University of Louisiana
Eric Trainer University of Tennessee
Todd Wetmore Liberty University
