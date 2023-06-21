Jamie Hall recognized with 25-year honors from College Sports Communicators





The Youngstown State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics congratulates Jamie Hall, Deputy Director of Athletics Communications, on receiving his 25-year award from College Sports Communicators last week in Orlando, Florida, at the organization’s annual convention (CSCUNITE23). He was one of an impressive 18 College Sports Communicators professionals recognized at the ceremony at the Orlando World Center Marriott. A native of nearby Hubbard, Hall has been a key member of the Youngstown State Athletics staff and communications department since 1997. In 2023-2024, he will enter his 27th year with the Youngstown State Athletics Department. Hall, the longest-serving athletic communications director in the history of Youngstown State University, serves as the primary communications liaison for YSU’s men’s basketball, softball, and women’s soccer programs and is also a secondary liaison for soccer. He assists in the day-to-day administration of the office, helps maintain the YSU athletics website – YSUsports.com – and serves on the YSU Athletics Hall of Fame committee. As director of media relations men’s basketball, Hall led publicity efforts for the first regular-season men’s basketball championship and first national invitation tournament berth in the program’s history. In 2022, the women’s soccer team played for the Horizon League Championship, while in 2021, the softball program won its first regular season conference title in the program’s history. 2023 CSC 25 year old recipients Rick Bender Dartmouth College

Heather Brocious William Paterson University

Lisa Champagne NESCAC

Mark Fleming Moravian University

Kevin Gilmore California State University, Monterey Bay

Ed Haas Collegiate Water Polo Association

Jamie Hall Youngstown State University Chad Jackson Georgia Southern University

Ken Johnson, Jr. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Susan Lax University of Kentucky

Todd Miles University of Oregon

Chuck Pool Rice University

Chip Ransom Shepherd University

Curtis Snyder University of Colorado

Don Stoner University of Augsburg

Matt Sullivan University of Louisiana

Eric Trainer University of Tennessee

Todd Wetmore Liberty University

