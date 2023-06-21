Major League Cricket: MLC 2023 – Full Schedule, Times, Venues, Matches | Cricket news







All 19 matches will be played at two cricket-specific venues North Texas (Grand Prairie Stadium) and Great Raleigh (Kerkstraat Park). Top cricketers from around the world will represent six MLC teams competing to be crowned champions of the inaugural season. The first season of the major league cricket (MLC), America’s first-ever professional franchise cricket league, begins on July 13 and the final is scheduled for July 30.All 19 matches will be played at two cricket-specific venues North Texas (Grand Prairie Stadium) and Great Raleigh (Kerkstraat Park). Top cricketers from around the world will represent six MLC teams competing to be crowned champions of the inaugural season. The first-ever MLC game kicks off July 13 at 7:30 PM CST (6 AM IST on July 14), under the lights of America’s new premier cricket venue, the 7,200-capacity Grand Prairie Stadium, near Dallas, TX. The home state Texan super kings will face the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening game of the season.

The Grand Prairie Stadium also hosts the playoffs and finals.

MLC 2023 – Full schedule and times (IST): Agreement Date Times (ACTUAL) Locations teams 1 14/07/2023 6:00 in the morning Grand Prairie Stadium Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders 2 15/07/2023 02:00 am Grand Prairie Stadium MI New York vs SF Unicorns 3 15/07/2023 6:00 in the morning Grand Prairie Stadium Seattle Ocras vs. Washington Liberty 4 16/07/2023 6:00 in the morning Grand Prairie Stadium SF Unicorns v Seattle Ocras 5 17/07/2023 02:00 am Grand Prairie Stadium Texas Super Kings v Washington Freedom 6 17/07/2023 6:00 in the morning Grand Prairie Stadium LA Knight Riders vs MI New York 7 18/07/2023 6:00 in the morning Grand Prairie Stadium Texas Super Kings v MI New York 8 19/07/2023 6:00 in the morning Grand Prairie Stadium LA Knight Riders vs SF Unicorns 9 21/07/2023 03:00 Church Street Park Washington Freedoms vs LA Knight Riders 10 22/07/2023 03:00 Church Street Park Seattle Ocras v Texas Super Kings 11 23/07/2023 03:00 Church Street Park Washington Freedom vs SF Unicorns 12 23/07/2023 11:00 in the evening Church Street Park LA Knight Riders v Seattle Ocras 13 24/07/2023 03:00 Church Street Park MI New York vs Washington Freedom 14 25/07/2023 03:00 Church Street Park SF Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings 15 26/07/2023 03:00 Church Street Park MI New York v Seattle Ocras Eliminator 28/07/2023 02:00 am Grand Prairie Stadium Seed 3 vs Seed 4 Qualification 28/07/2023 6:00 in the morning Grand Prairie Stadium Seed 1 vs Seed 2 Chellenger 29/07/2023 6:00 in the morning Grand Prairie Stadium Qualifier Loser vs Eliminator Winner Last 31/07/2023 6:00 in the morning Grand Prairie Stadium Qualifier Winner vs Challenge Winner Fans can now purchase seats at tickets.majorleaguecricket.com. Tickets start at $30 for the games in Grand Prairie and $15 for games in Morrisville, NC, with fans able to purchase tickets for both individual games and multiple doubleheader matchups over the course of three weeks.

You can book your MLC tickets here: https://www.majorleaguecricket.com/matches

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/major-league-cricket-mlc-2023-full-schedule-timings-venues-fixtures/articleshow/101158719.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos