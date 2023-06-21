College football predictions for 2023 bowl games, playoff semifinals, national championship

The Sporting News annual bowl projections are here, and our 2023-24 College Football Playoff picks feature three of the same teams from last season.

Seriously, we can’t wait for the 12-team College Football Playoff and the variety that certainly comes with it. However, as it stands, we’ve picked some of the usual suspects for the final installment of the four-team playoff.

Georgia, of course, is one of those choices. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships and will be ranked #1 preseason in most publications. Alabama was the last team to attempt a three-peat in 2013. The Crimson Tide’s bid fell short due to the Kick Six. Alabama is not in our CFP projections.

Michigan and Ohio State are in for the second season in a row, meaning we’re predicting another matchup of undefeated teams in The Game. Last year SN chose Georgia and Ohio State as one of our semifinalists. Why don’t you go back to the source?

Our final Playoff pick is USC led by sophomore coach Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams. Last season, the Trojans were close. This year they win the Pac-12, breaking the conference playoff drought that dates back to 2016.

The semifinals of the College Football Playoff are on January 1, 2024. Those semifinals will be played at the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Those locations were the sites of the first four-team playoff in 2014.

The College Football Playoff championship game is January 9 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

SN has projections for every bowl game here and they will be updated throughout the season:

College football bowl predictions 2023

DATE DISH PROJECTED MATCH December 16 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl Northern Illinois vs. New Mexico State December 16 R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Western Kentucky vs. Troy December 16 Cure bowl MTSU vs Appalachian State December 16 New Mexico bowl Louisiana Tech vs Air Force December 16 LA Come on The State of Arizona vs. the State of Boise December 16 Radiance Technologies Independence Scale Oklahoma State vs. Washington State December 18 Myrtle Beach bowl FAU vs. Carolina Coast December 19 Frisco bowl Army vs Memphis 21st of December RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Liberty vs Southern Miss December 22 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Maroon vs. Georgia Tech 23 December Birmingham scale State of Mississippi vs. Wake Forest 23 December Camellia scale Ohio vs Marshall 23 December Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl BYU vs Navy 23 December Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Buffalo vs. Fresno State 23 December 68 Ventures bowl Toledo vs South Alabama 23 December Distribution Las Vegas Bowl State of Michigan vs. UCLA 23 December Easypost Hawaii Bowl North Texas vs. San Jose State December 26 Quick Lane Bowl Maryland vs. Miami, Ohio December 26 Servpro First Responder Bowl Baylor vs. SMU December 26 Guaranteed Rate Bowl Wyoming vs. Kansas December 27 Military bowl Syracuse vs East Carolina December 27 Duke’s Mayo Bowl Nebraska vs NC State December 27 Tax Act Texas Bowl Oklahoma vs. Florida December 28 Fenway bowl Miami vs. Tulane December 28 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Illinois vs. Pitt December 28 Pop Tarts bowl Texas Tech vs. North Carolina December 28 Valero Alamo bowl State of Kansas vs Utah December 29 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Kentucky vs. Duke December 29 Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl Oregon v. Louisville December 29 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Ole Miss v TCU December 30 Perfect Music City Bowl Texas A&M vs. Minnesota December 30 Bar stool Arizona Bowl Eastern Michigan vs. San Diego State January 1st Reliaquest bowl South Carolina v Iowa January 1st Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Tennessee vs. Wisconsin To be determined SDCCU holiday bowl State of Oregon vs. Notre Dame

New Year’s Day Six Predictions

DATE DISH PROJECTED MATCH December 29 Goodyear cotton bowl classic LSU vs Texas December 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Alabama vs. Clemson December 30 Capital One orange bowl Penn State vs Florida State January 1st Vrbo Fiesta Bowl UTSA v. Washington

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: LSU vs. Texas

Texas, which has not won a Big 12 championship since 2009, will take the conference title on its farewell tour. A powerful attack led by Quinn Ewers will make the difference, but it will not be enough to get into the CFP. Brian Kelly’s second season at LSU comes with even greater expectations. He delivers another 10-win season, and this serves as a preview for the Longhorns’ arrival in the SEC in 2024.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson

The Crimson Tide and Tigers have met four times in the CFP, including a semifinal and three CFP championship games. This time, the schedules meet on New Year’s Day six, and this game outside the playoffs sparks speculation about the future of Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney and whether the Clemson coach will be Saban’s successor later on. What time is that? On the field, they’ve split those last four encounters.

Capital One Orange Bowl: Penn State vs. Florida State

The Nittany Lions and Seminoles are both popular CFP picks in 2023. The Seminoles are coming off a 10-win season with Jordan Travis leading an offense by averaging 36.1 points per game. The Nittany Lions are looking to break into the Big Ten with an offense led by Drew Allar and Nick Singleton and a defense ready to challenge Ohio State and Michigan. James Franklin is 3-1 in games on New Year’s Day six.

MORE: Five sleepers who could earn their first CFP bid

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Washington vs. UTSA

The Huskies will be one of the main challengers for USC in the Pac-12 and Michael Penix Jr. is a good choice for the Heisman Trophy. The confrontation with the Trojans on November 4 will be huge. For second-year coach Kalen DeBoer, it is another step in the right direction. The Roadrunners make the move to the American Athletic Conference. Quarterback Frank Harris leads the Roadrunners to a New Year’s Day Six bowl in his seventh season.

College Football Playoff Predictions

DATE DISH PROJECTED MATCH January 1st Rose Bowl Game (semi-final) Michigan vs. USC January 1st Allstate Sugar Bowl (Semifinal) Georgia vs Ohio State

Rose Bowl Game: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 USC

The Wolverines and Trojans will play their 10th head-to-head Rose Bowl game before the Trojans move into the Big Ten. Will Caleb Williams become a two-time Heisman Trophy winner at this point? Will JJ McCarthy be considered a first round pick? Michigan returns to the playoffs for the third season in a row, putting more pressure on Jim Harbaugh to win than ever. USC reaches the playoffs for the first time under Lincoln Riley. Harbaugh and Riley are a combined 0-5 in the CFP semifinals.

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

It’s a rematch of last year’s 42-41 thriller between the Bulldogs and Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and a tenuous one knowing that the commission could choose to pass Ohio State if they go for losing to the Wolverines for the third straight season. However, rematches have not held back the commission before and these should be the two most talented teams in 2023. Of course, Alabama will be in talks until the end.

Pick for the College Football Playoff Championship

DATE DISH PROJECTED MATCH January 9 GVB championship game Michigan vs Georgia

CFP Championship Game (Houston): Georgia vs. Michigan

The four-team CFP era ends with a matchup between SEC and Big Ten, perhaps a harbinger of things to come for the 12-team era. From the BCS era to the four-team era, the Big Ten is 0-3 against the SEC in championship games. This is Michigan’s first chance, though, and we’ll see how much improvement the Wolverines have made since losing 34-11 to the Bulldogs in the CFP Semifinals at the Orange Bowl two years ago. Georgia, meanwhile, goes for the three-peat under Kirby Smart. Is something going to stop the Bulldogs on their way?