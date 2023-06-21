Sports
Henrik Lundqvist is expected to lead the Class of 2023 in the Hockey Hall of Fame
Henry Lundqvist is the headliner of the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fames goaltender-heavy class, which also includes Stanley Cup champions Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon.
Selection committee chairman Mike Gartner announced the seven-person class on Wednesday. Former NHL forward Pierre Turgeon and Canadian women’s hockey star Caroline Ouellette were the other players, while Cup-winning coach Ken Hitchcock and the late executive Pierre Lacroix were chosen to be included in the builder category.
Elected in his first year of eligibility, Lundqvist returned Sweden to an Olympic gold medal in 2006 and led the New York Rangers to the playoffs 11 of 12 years. That included a trip to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and two appearances in the Eastern Conference Final.
A seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, Lundqvist ranks fifth on the NHL’s win list with 459. He won 61 more in the playoffs before quit his hockey career in 2020 due to a heart condition.
Grateful and very honored to be selected for the Hockey Hall Of Fame, Lundqvist tweeted. Thinking of all the great players in the HHOF who inspired me as a kid. It feels great to be included in this special group.
Barrasso won the Cup with Pittsburgh back-to-back in 1991 and 92. Vernon won it with Calgary in 1989 and Detroit in 1997. Both came in after a long wait: Barrasso since 2006 and Vernon since 05.
The wait continues for point-a-game Russian winger Alexander Mogilny and goaltender Curtis Joseph, who is just five wins behind Lundqvist on the NHL career list.
Ouellette got her second shot after helping Canada win a gold medal in all four of her Olympic appearances. She had 30 points in 20 games during those tournaments and was also part of six teams that won the IIHF Women’s World Championship.
Turgeon was selected after more than a decade of eligibility. Turgeon, the winner of the 1993 Lady Byng Trophy as the most friendly player in the league, had 1,327 points in 1,294 NHL regular season games, most of them with Buffalo and St. Louis.
Hitchcock finally in 24 years since coaching the Dallas Stars to their first championship in franchise history. He also ranks fourth in regular season wins among coaches. Lacroix, the architect of the first two Colorado Avalanche Cup-winning teams in 1996 and 2021, was elected posthumously. He passed away in December 2020 at the age of 72.
The induction ceremony is on November 13 in Toronto.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/rochester/ap-online/2023/06/21/henrik-lundqvist-is-expected-to-headline-the-hockey-hall-of-fames-class-of-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Injury prevents Ras mutant cell expansion in mosaic skin
- Tesla will be in India soon, says Elon Musk after meeting Prime Minister Modi
- 10 Great Next James Bond Actors Who Haven’t Been Mentioned Yet
- Henrik Lundqvist is expected to lead the Class of 2023 in the Hockey Hall of Fame
- Pharrell merges entertainment and fashion for Louis Vuitton’s confident menswear debut
- Extent of disease determined by PSMA-PET emerges as a potential prognostic marker in high-risk nmCRPC
- Thrombotic risk more common among survivors of severe COVID-19 than influenza
- May 9 crackdown: why the Pakistani army is targeting the Imran Khans party PTI
- Reviews | Donald Trump is not the only Republican to endanger democracy
- Opinion: Why Boris Johnson and Donald Trump won’t leave
- Fights, hattricks, drama – India vs. Pakistan becomes a Bollywood classic
- 401(k) plans have never been hotter. It changes the stock market