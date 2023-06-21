Henrik Lundqvist is expected to lead the Class of 2023 in the Hockey Hall of Fame

Henry Lundqvist is the headliner of the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fames goaltender-heavy class, which also includes Stanley Cup champions Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon.

Selection committee chairman Mike Gartner announced the seven-person class on Wednesday. Former NHL forward Pierre Turgeon and Canadian women’s hockey star Caroline Ouellette were the other players, while Cup-winning coach Ken Hitchcock and the late executive Pierre Lacroix were chosen to be included in the builder category.

Elected in his first year of eligibility, Lundqvist returned Sweden to an Olympic gold medal in 2006 and led the New York Rangers to the playoffs 11 of 12 years. That included a trip to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and two appearances in the Eastern Conference Final.

A seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, Lundqvist ranks fifth on the NHL’s win list with 459. He won 61 more in the playoffs before quit his hockey career in 2020 due to a heart condition.

Grateful and very honored to be selected for the Hockey Hall Of Fame, Lundqvist tweeted. Thinking of all the great players in the HHOF who inspired me as a kid. It feels great to be included in this special group.

Barrasso won the Cup with Pittsburgh back-to-back in 1991 and 92. Vernon won it with Calgary in 1989 and Detroit in 1997. Both came in after a long wait: Barrasso since 2006 and Vernon since 05.

The wait continues for point-a-game Russian winger Alexander Mogilny and goaltender Curtis Joseph, who is just five wins behind Lundqvist on the NHL career list.

Ouellette got her second shot after helping Canada win a gold medal in all four of her Olympic appearances. She had 30 points in 20 games during those tournaments and was also part of six teams that won the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Turgeon was selected after more than a decade of eligibility. Turgeon, the winner of the 1993 Lady Byng Trophy as the most friendly player in the league, had 1,327 points in 1,294 NHL regular season games, most of them with Buffalo and St. Louis.

Hitchcock finally in 24 years since coaching the Dallas Stars to their first championship in franchise history. He also ranks fourth in regular season wins among coaches. Lacroix, the architect of the first two Colorado Avalanche Cup-winning teams in 1996 and 2021, was elected posthumously. He passed away in December 2020 at the age of 72.

The induction ceremony is on November 13 in Toronto.

