Adeleke, Alfred and Smith name Bowerman semifinalists





Austin, Texas The Texas women’s track and field team has three semifinalists for the 2023 Bowerman Award which is given to the best male and female track and field athlete of the entire indoor and outdoor season. Julian Alfred has been on every watchlist update, including the preseason watchlist. It is the second time in her career that she has been named a semi-finalist after being listed last season. Alfred dominated both the indoor and outdoor seasons, winning five NCAA titles, four of which were individual events. The 14-time All-American completed the indoor double with wins in the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter sprint where she broke the collegiate record. She continued the season by defending her 100-meter title, going through consecutive seasons without losing a collegiate 100-meter race. She added an outdoor 200m title to her name with the fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history and helped the Longhorns defend their 4×100 relay title at her home track. Alfred was also named both the Indoor and Outdoor National Women’s Track Athlete of the Year honoree this season by USTFCCCA. Rhasidat Adeleke makes her first appearance as a Bowerman semifinalist and was placed on the Watch List four times this season. Adeleke was the NCAA indoor runner-up in the 400 meters and helped the Longhorns finish second in the 4×400-meter relay and as a team. She added an NCAA individual title to her name by beating favorite Britton Wilson with a personal best and collegiate No. 2 time of 49.20 in the 400 meters outdoors. Adeleke was part of the 4×100 relay that broke the collegiate record three times during the third leg this season, helping Texas to its first team title since 2005. Akelia Smith is the last Longhorn named in the semifinalist to finish in the top three in both the long jump and triple jump at both NCAA meetings this season. Smith was the NCAA runner-up in the long jump and finished third in the triple jump during the indoor season. She dominated the long jump during the outdoor season, took second place in NCAA history at the Big 12 Championships with a jump of 7.08 m (23-7.25), and went on to win the NCAA title at 6.88 m She finished second in the triple jump at NCAA with a personal best of 14.54 m, becoming the only Longhorn, male or female, to finish in the top two of both events at the same NCAA Championships. The Bowerman will announce the three finalists on Monday, June 26.

