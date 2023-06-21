Sports
Federer returns to Halle, praises new ATP Tour generation | ATP tour
What better 30th anniversary gift for the Terra Wortmann Open than a visit from ATP Tour great?
Ten-time champion Roger Federer was the guest of honor at the ATP 500 event in Halle on Wednesday, where a special ceremony was held to celebrate the Swiss’ achievements at the OWL Arena. The 103-time tour-level champion admitted it was surreal to fall back on the ATP Tour after playing his last professional event at the Laver Cup last September.
“This is the first time I’m back at a tournament [since I retired], so it feels a little strange in a very good way,” Federer told ATP Media on the tournament’s Roger Federer Day. “I always feel that once you retire you need a good cause to come back to, which is why we are here to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the tournament here in Halle.”
Unconditional love
@rogerfederer @ATPHalle | #TerraWortmannOpen pic.twitter.com/it5h7TzvUx
— ATP tour (@atptour) June 21, 2023
Federer boasted a career record of 69-8 in Halle, triumphing in 2003-06, 2008, 2013-15, 2017 and 2019. He is an integral part of the tournament’s history, and photos of the Swiss lifting the trophy adorn the site in northwestern Germany.
“With Halle, we go way back,” said Federer. “I don’t know when I first came here, maybe 22 years ago, and I played 18 years in those years. More than just a partnership, it has also become a friendship with the Weber family over the years, first Gerhard Weber and then Ralf, who is now the Tournament Director. So it’s been a great time, of course [I had] lots of success here.
“[There were] great times, also good moments spent in the second part of my career with the family. My kids would run around the venue, and so would the fans. We got to know them all, there were also many moments of interaction. It’s been really good, to be honest, and I always like coming here, so it’s really nice to come back once I’m retired.”
Roger Federer meets fans on ‘Roger Federer Day’ in Halle on Wednesday. Photo credit: TERRA WORTMANN OPEN/Valentin Diehl
While Federer is enjoying his time away from professional tennis so far, he remains very interested in the ATP Tour and the fate of his former rivals.
“I am very surprised at how often and how often I check scores,” said the five-time year-end No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. “Three times a day maybe. Then, of course, there are times when I check out for a week, and then I’m with the kids and I’m traveling, and you forget everything around you. But for the most part, I’m really into it.
“I think there are some great games going on. I’m trying to watch some highlights, rolls more than watching games per se, because my life is a bit busy too, but I’m really happy [to]. I think the level of play keeps going up and that’s nice to see. Also the new generation, which challenges Novak and also Rafa. I hope he comes back.
“It’s good times in tennis and I’ve always said tennis is so great to always keep evolving. So [I am a] huge fan of tennis and what all the players are doing is absolutely fantastic.”
You May Also Like: Do you miss playing Rafa? Roger answers everything in Twitter Q&A
Despite his continued keen interest in the game, Federer admitted he hasn’t made much of a return to the court since teaming up with his great on-field rival Rafael Nadal in his last game at the Laver Cup in London.
“I haven’t booked a job yet, called a friend and said, ‘Let’s play tennis,'” Federer said. “That hasn’t happened yet, but I play a lot with my kids, so I try to help them a little bit, try to be a coach, but it’s not easy. It will create some good memories for us.
“Hopefully I can play some demonstrations again later, when the body is healed and all set to go, but for now I’m just very happy away from the game. But like I said, I’m still following it pretty closely.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/federer-halle-2023-30th-anniversary
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Parties in Kingston 2023 | Find Desi Parties Events, Tickets and More
- Federer returns to Halle, praises new ATP Tour generation | ATP tour
- Vanessa Kirby Proves That a Nude Illusion Dress Doesn’t Have to Be Hot
- Jim Cramer’s top 10 things to watch in the stock market on Wednesday
- Google critic crashes into building near New York headquarters, three injured, police say
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids Associated with Delayed Progression of ALS – Harvard Gazette
- China blasts Biden for calling Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’: ‘Extremely absurd and irresponsible’
- Bret Baiers’ interview with Donald Trump attracts 2.6 million viewers
- Indian leader Modi uses yoga ‘to unite’ at UN ahead of Biden meeting, but many see him as a divider
- Bullish UK inflation puts pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.
- Show Kitchen offers a cooking demonstration | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Fantasy Football: Top Breakaway Quarterbacks Including Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections