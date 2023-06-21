Federer returns to Halle, praises new ATP Tour generation | ATP tour

What better 30th anniversary gift for the Terra Wortmann Open than a visit from ATP Tour great?

Ten-time champion Roger Federer was the guest of honor at the ATP 500 event in Halle on Wednesday, where a special ceremony was held to celebrate the Swiss’ achievements at the OWL Arena. The 103-time tour-level champion admitted it was surreal to fall back on the ATP Tour after playing his last professional event at the Laver Cup last September.

“This is the first time I’m back at a tournament [since I retired], so it feels a little strange in a very good way,” Federer told ATP Media on the tournament’s Roger Federer Day. “I always feel that once you retire you need a good cause to come back to, which is why we are here to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the tournament here in Halle.”

Federer boasted a career record of 69-8 in Halle, triumphing in 2003-06, 2008, 2013-15, 2017 and 2019. He is an integral part of the tournament’s history, and photos of the Swiss lifting the trophy adorn the site in northwestern Germany.

“With Halle, we go way back,” said Federer. “I don’t know when I first came here, maybe 22 years ago, and I played 18 years in those years. More than just a partnership, it has also become a friendship with the Weber family over the years, first Gerhard Weber and then Ralf, who is now the Tournament Director. So it’s been a great time, of course [I had] lots of success here.

“[There were] great times, also good moments spent in the second part of my career with the family. My kids would run around the venue, and so would the fans. We got to know them all, there were also many moments of interaction. It’s been really good, to be honest, and I always like coming here, so it’s really nice to come back once I’m retired.”





Roger Federer meets fans on ‘Roger Federer Day’ in Halle on Wednesday. Photo credit: TERRA WORTMANN OPEN/Valentin Diehl

While Federer is enjoying his time away from professional tennis so far, he remains very interested in the ATP Tour and the fate of his former rivals.

“I am very surprised at how often and how often I check scores,” said the five-time year-end No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. “Three times a day maybe. Then, of course, there are times when I check out for a week, and then I’m with the kids and I’m traveling, and you forget everything around you. But for the most part, I’m really into it.

“I think there are some great games going on. I’m trying to watch some highlights, rolls more than watching games per se, because my life is a bit busy too, but I’m really happy [to]. I think the level of play keeps going up and that’s nice to see. Also the new generation, which challenges Novak and also Rafa. I hope he comes back.

“It’s good times in tennis and I’ve always said tennis is so great to always keep evolving. So [I am a] huge fan of tennis and what all the players are doing is absolutely fantastic.”

Despite his continued keen interest in the game, Federer admitted he hasn’t made much of a return to the court since teaming up with his great on-field rival Rafael Nadal in his last game at the Laver Cup in London.

“I haven’t booked a job yet, called a friend and said, ‘Let’s play tennis,'” Federer said. “That hasn’t happened yet, but I play a lot with my kids, so I try to help them a little bit, try to be a coach, but it’s not easy. It will create some good memories for us.

“Hopefully I can play some demonstrations again later, when the body is healed and all set to go, but for now I’m just very happy away from the game. But like I said, I’m still following it pretty closely.”