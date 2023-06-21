Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist headlines newest group of inductees





The 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees have been announced and the class is led by New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist. Also in the class are two of his peers, Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon. On Wednesday, the Hockey Hall of Fame unveiled its class of 2023 inductees. Lundqvist, Barrasso, Vernon, Pierre Turgeon and Caroline Ouellette were all selected as players. Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix will also be inducted as builders. Lundqvist played in 887 games – all for the Rangers – and was one of the best goalkeepers of his generation. Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy in 2012 after posting a 1.97 GAA and .930 save percentage that season. He was a finalist for the award four more times during his career. A five-time All-Star, Lundqvist ranks sixth all-time in wins (459), 13th in save percentage (.918), and 17th in shutouts (64). Lundqvist never won a Stanley Cup, but it wasn’t his fault. He had a 2.30 GAA and .921 save percentage in 130 playoff games. Barrasso won the Vezina Trophy as a rookie with the Buffalo Sabers in 1983-84, and he was a runner-up for the award the following season. In 1991 and 1992, Barrasso eased the Pittsburgh Penguins back to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, and he managed to play 10 more seasons after that. Barrasso finished his career with a 3.24 GAA, .892 save percentage and 38 shutouts in 777 games played. Like Barrasso, Vernon was a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Vernon propelled the Calgary Flames to their first Stanley Cup in 1989, and he won a Stanley Cup as the starting goaltender for the Detroit Red Wings in 1997. On his way to his second Stanley Cup, Vernon earned a 1.76 GAA and a 1.76 save percentage. . 927. Vernon was a five-time All-Star and he was known for mixing it up after the whistle, especially against the Colorado Avalanche. Turgeon spent 19 seasons in the NHL, and he was a prolific goalscorer in his prime. From 1988-89 to 1993-94, Turgeon scored a total of 242 goals, placing him eighth in that time. After that, Turgeon was a consistent scorer of 20 goals and scored the 30 goals three more times. Turgeon, who played for six different franchises, finished his career with 515 goals, 812 assists and 1,327 points in 1,294 games. Caroline Ouellette had a highly decorated career with the Canadian women’s national team. Ouellette scored 30 points in 20 Olympic Games and 68 points in 59 World Championships. Between the Olympics and the World Championships, Ouellette earned 10 gold medals during her career. Ouellette also played 10 years in the NWHL and CWHL, recording 199 goals and 264 assists during that time. Hitchcock is the fourth winningest coach in NHL history with 849 wins over the course of 22 seasons. Hitchcock led the Dallas Stars to their first and only Stanley Cup in the 1998–99 season, and he took them to the Stanley Cup Final the following season before losing to the New Jersey Devils. Hitchcock coached five different ones NHL teamsand he went to the playoffs in 14 of his 22 years behind the bench. Lacroix served as general manager of the Quebec Nordiques and Colorado Avalanche from 1994 to 2006, and the franchise reached the playoffs every season. Lacroix built two Stanley Cup champions in 1995-96 and 2000-01, and the Avalanche won eight division titles with him at the helm. Lacroix, who passed away in 2020, will be inaugurated posthumously.

