Morning Update: Opposition parties unite in call to review access to information system
A group of opposition MPs from all three parties jointly called for a review of the federal system of access to information, which has been under review in the House of Commons since October 2022. The House Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics released a report proposing changes to the regime’s law and policies, while Liberal MPs on the committee responded with dissent.
Some recommendations include bringing ministerial offices under the federal access law, limiting the time extension of access requests to 60 days, increasing the powers of the Information Commissioner of Canada, and instituting the automatic release of historical records after 25 years. Earlier this month, The Globe and Mail launched its Secret Canada project, which included a database similar to the one proposed by the committee.
A look at the path to net zero goals
The Canada Energy Regulator has released a report on the first long-term outlook modeling net zero in 2050. It outlines three scenarios: global net zero, Canada net zero and the continuation of current measures. Here are the highlights of the federal analysis:
- Clean electricity means that fossil fuel use will drop significantly if the country is to reach its goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
- The demand for electricity becomes the main source of energy in both counterfactual scenarios. In the global scenario, it grows by 120 percent from 2021 to 2050. The Canadian scenario goes even further, with demand growing by 135 percent between 2021 and 2050.
- The report did not change the plans of Pathways Alliance, a partnership of Canada’s largest oil sands producers that aims to reach net-zero production by 2050.
Ukrainians are slowly rebuilding as the war with Russia continues
The top priority for Ukraine remains winning the war. But even with Russia still occupying about 15 percent of Ukrainian territory and regularly launching missile and drone strikes, governments and charities are increasingly turning their attention to reconstruction.
More than two dozen countries are meeting in London this week for this year’s Ukraine Recovery Conference, where they will attempt to map out the logistically difficult task of rebuilding a country while it is still in the middle of a major war. In the center of Irpin, a town synonymous with the devastation brought by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Lyceum of Bioresources and Conservation is a symbol of the country’s recovery.
- Read also: Canada pushed for a trust fund to be set up to distribute seized Russian assets to Ukraine
Banking: Canada’s banking regulator has increased the capital buffer that the largest banks are required to hold, increasing the guardrails against high household and corporate debt, rising borrowing costs and heightened global uncertainty about fiscal and monetary policy.
Search and rescue on the Titanic: A Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater sounds when a massive search was launched early Wednesday in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submarine that disappeared while five people were being taken to the wreckage of the Titanic. Read our explanation of what is known so far.
Crime: Murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside Surrey, BC, enraged community temples. It is the second death in two years of a prominent member of Canada’s Sikh community.
The CPA Association: The major accounting bodies for Ontario and Quebec have suddenly announced plans to withdraw from Canada’s National Accounting Association, calling the unilateral move disappointing and shocking.
Extreme weather: Abnormally warm weather is forecast for the rest of the summer, and experts warn that an already unprecedented wildfire season is likely to intensify in the coming months.
Indigenous rights: Some First Nations have launched a campaign to discredit Mtis groups in their respective provinces, warning that government efforts to strengthen the organizations could lead to encroachment on First Nations rights and territory .
Helicopter crash: Search-and-rescue crews were combing the Ottawa River near a Canadian Forces base on Tuesday after a military helicopter crashed just after midnight on a training flight.
Markets await Powell testimony: World stocks fell as markets await guidance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, the UK’s FTSE 100 was down 0.09 percent. The German DAX rose 0.10 percent. Frances CAC 40 lost 0.09 percent. In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei ended 0.56 percent higher. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.98 percent. New York futures were slightly lower. The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer at 75.61 US cents.
The port of Vancouver, the largest in Canada, is almost last in the world, this is a crisis
The only good news in all of this is that the Canadian system is about to change. Canadian business and prime ministers are urging the federal government to address the root cause of Canada’s trade infrastructure decline. – Carlo Dad
The Conservatives are protecting their right flank, at the cost of losing the centre
It is clear that Mr. Poilivre’s tough approach is not working where it should. It could serve to inflate conservative margins in seats they already occupy. But it costs them crucial votes in winning swing rides. -Andrew Coyne
Is it legal for my employer to withhold money from my salary because I don’t give enough notice?
No, this is not legal. It is illegal for the company to unilaterally withhold your wages without your written consent, advises Jonquille Pak, attorney and founder, JPAK Employment Lawyers, Toronto. Meanwhile, Balraj K. Dosanjh, employment attorney, Cavalluzzo LLP, Toronto, says: In any event, your employer should not unilaterally withhold your wages or make any deductions without your prior written consent. Read the full piece on career advice here.
Moment in time: June 21, 1893
The Ferris Wheel makes its debut at the Chicago Fair
A mixture of awe, fear and joy, is how many riders described climbing the very first Ferris wheel in 1893. They got that kick at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, scheduled to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s arrival in America. Today, the event is best remembered for the debut of the Ferris wheel. Invented by George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., it was 250 feet in diameter and carried 36 cars, each capable of holding up to 60 people. More than 1.4 million fairgoers paid 50 cents each for a 20-minute spin of the wheel between June 21 and the expo’s end on October 30. The structure would remain in Chicago until 1904, when it was moved to St. Louis for that city’s World’s Fair. But the new location was short-lived and was blown to scrap two years later. However, the legacy of the rides has been around for over a century. The creator died in 1896, penniless from suing the Exposition over the profits of the wheels and sick with kidney failure and typhoid fever. Tegwyn Hughes
