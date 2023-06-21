Rose Named Semifinalist for The Bowerman Award – LSU





NEW ORLEANS LSU’s Michaela Rose was one of ten female track and field athletes selected as a semifinalist for The Bowerman, the highest individual honor in collegiate athletics. Rose is fresh from being crowned NCAA Women’s 800 meters outdoor national champion earlier this month. She clocked her third time under two minutes of the outdoor season with 1:59.83 to take gold. This mark made her the only woman in NCAA history to clock three times under two minutes in a collegiate outdoor career, doing so in just one season. The Suffolk, Va., led the Tigers in points with 10 overall out of 26 teams at the National Championship. The team’s 26 points gave them seventh place. Earlier in the week, she ran the fastest 800 qualifier in collegiate history with 2:00.1 in the semifinals. Her time was so fast that she led six other runners in her series and placed close behind her second through seventh. Rose also clocked the second-fastest time in collegiate history earlier this season at the Bryan Clay Invitational with 1:59.08, behind only 2021 Bowerman winner Athing Mu (1:57.03). She is the 14e Bowerman semifinalist in school history and the sixth woman to receive the award. It is the third consecutive year the women’s team has produced a semifinalist (Favor Ofili, 2022; Tonea Marshall, 2021), and the fifth consecutive year the track and field program has fielded a semifinalist. LSU has hosted The Bowerman three times, with JuVaughn Harrison (2021), ShaCarri Richardson (2019) and Kimberlyn Duncan (2012) all being named winners of the prestigious award. The finalists for The Bowerman will be announced on June 26. Women’s Semifinalists June 20 Rhasidat Adeleke, Texas (Sprints) Julien Alfred, Texas (Sprints) Jasmine Moore, Florida (jumps) Ackera Nugent, Arkansas (sprints/hurdles) Michaela Rose, LSU (middle distance) Masai Russell, Kentucky (sprints/hurdles) Ackelia Smith, Texas (jumps) Katelyn Tuohy, NC State (Mid Distance/Distance) Jorinde van Klinken, Oregon (Throws) Britton Wilson, Arkansas (sprints/hurdles) For more information on The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org. follow us

