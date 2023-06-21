WI vs IND: It’s time we started rewarding players who do well in first-class cricket, says Sanjay Manjrekar





By India Today Sports Desk: Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has said it’s about time India started rewarding players who do well in first-class cricket. India will tour the West Indies next month. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said India needs to find players who don’t need to make an adjustment from IPL to Test cricket while choosing a side for the game’s longest format. India recently lost the final of the World Test Championship against Australia in London. “The game changers for Australia in the WTC final – Steve Smith and Travis Head – don’t play much T20 cricket. So we need to find guys who don’t get tired or who don’t have to make the adjustments from IPL to Test cricket,” said Manjrekar. He went on to say that it is time for India to reward players who do well in first-class cricket. The Indian team management selected Jaydev Unadkat for the WTC Final squad, but decided to play against Umesh Yadav in the match, for Unadkat. “It’s about time we started rewarding the guys who are doing well in first-class cricket. And not just running. The selectors could look to players who have what it takes to be future test players and succeed in foreign conditions. I would like to see at least three new hitters come into play and new fast bowlers,” added Manjrekar. Entering their second successive World Test Championship final, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. But Rohit Sharma and men were forced to toil with both bat and ball by the Aussies as they dominated all three divisions of the game. Australia had set a target of 444 for India to chase and it looked like it was a score that could be achieved with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the crease. But things fell apart for India on Day 5 at the Oval as they were bundled within the first session of play as Australia won the match by 209 runs.

