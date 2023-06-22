Sports
Georgia football obliges Dylan Raiola to leave Arizona for the senior season
Dylan Raiola is on the road again. This time from Arizona.
The country’s 2024 No. 1 football player will play his high school football season in Georgia. His father, Dominic, told The Arizona Republic that Dylan signed up Wednesday morning with Buford, which opens its season Aug. 18 at home to the national power St. Francis Academy of Baltimore, a top-10 team in the country.
The University of Georgia quarterback commit had transferred from Chandler to Pinnacle in December after moving from Burleson, Texas, where he played so well in his sophomore season that he became the top candidate in his class in the country.
This move had been anticipated for some time, as the Raiola family received no guarantee whatsoever that the Arizona Interscholastic Association would receive a hardship that would clear him to play at Pinnacle right away. They decided to move out of state so he wouldn’t miss any of his senior season.
Pinnacle coach Dana Zupke said in the spring that he felt he had two starting quarterbacks with Wyatt Horton and Raiola. Horton led Pinnacle to its first 6A state final as a sophomore last season. When Raiola switched to Pinnacle, Horton decided to hang on and compete for the job.
“The most important thing is missing matches,” Dominic Raiola said in a text message to The Republic. “We’ve spoken to Coach Zupke and with his experience at the AIA, he fully believes that Dylan is clear and free to play a full senior season.”
Pinnacle QB Dylan Raiola, the number 1 football prospect in the country, commits to Georgia Bulldogs
The AIA hardship committee does not hear hardships until August, the week before the start of the season. That would be far too short to wait with uncertainty as to whether he should sit out the first half of the season, under AIA transfer rules.
That’s also why former Chandler forward Andrew Dudley, who came to Pinnacle at the same time as Raiola, chose to leave Arizona as well. He said that he will play for the IMG Academy national football team. IMG is an all-star high school team, with players from all over the country, and is based in Bradenton, Florida.
“I loved Pinnacle,” said Dudley, a 2025 senior recruit who was among the state’s top offensive linemen last season. “It was great, but the instability of the AIA that made me sit out those five games played a big role. I wouldn’t know if I had to sit until August, and that’s just too late.”
“When the opportunity from IMG came along, I couldn’t pass it up. Practicing every day and playing against the best will only make me better. At the end of the day, I’m betting on myself to be the best player I can become.” are.”
He played his junior season with Chandler where he led the Wolves to the semi-finals of the Open Division where they were knocked out 13-0 by eventual champion Chandler Basha. Raiola, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, threw for 2,435 yards and 22 TDs to Chandler after passing for 3,341 yards and 42 touchdowns in his sophomore year at Texas.
Dominic Raiola said two weeks ago that he wanted to get through the Elite 11 before making a move. Dylan Raiola finished second in the Elite 11 competition held in Los Angeles last week, which saw the top high school quarterbacks in the country compete.
Horton never left school after Raiola and his younger brother, Dayton, who will be a sophomore quarterback, transferred from Chandler.
Horton was determined to fight Raiola for the runway at Pinnacle, saying in May: “I’m not the type of person who would relinquish the spot to anyone. But we have a lot of respect for each other. We push each other every day.”
Pinnacle QB Wyatt Horton welcomes the fight against the country's top prospect, Dylan Raiola
To suggest ideas for people advocacy stories and other news, please contact Obert atrichard.o[email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter@azc_obert
|
