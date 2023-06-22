Tennis Canada and National Bank are awarding $50,000 in funding as part of the game. set. Equity. Community Tennis Grants Program





Tennis Canada today launched the application process for the 2023 Game. set. Equity. Community Tennis Grants awarded by the National Bank. Initiatives from around the country focusing on programs for women and girls are invited to apply for selection as one of ten programs to each release $5,000 in funding. Entering his second year, the Game. set. Equity. Community Tennis Grants are a demonstration of Tennis Canada and National Banks’ commitment to creating sustainable change for women and girls in all areas of tennis, from excellence and coaching to leadership and more. “We want to strengthen and support organizations and community groups across the country that are elevating women and girls through tennis,” said Terri Temelini, Director of Women & Girls Advancement, Tennis Canada. We look forward to reviewing the applications we receive for the 2023 Game. set. Equity. Community Tennis Grants presented by the National Bank, as we know, there are many deserving recipients. The purpose of this funding is to strengthen and showcase community programs and entice more women and girls to become long-term involved in tennis as athletes, coaches, officials and leaders. In March, Tennis Canada and National Bank announced the game’s inaugural recipients. set. Equity. Community Tennis Grants. Spread across six provinces, the eight programs that have received funding are already using it. In the coming months, Tennis Canada will post each receiving program as part of a content series on its website and social channels. The first spotlight was published in April and focused on the outstanding work of Girls Leading Girls (GLG) Tennis in Nova Scotia. The program involved 80 girls between the ages of 6 and 18 in the program, which is designed to provide an environment for girls to develop a love of tennis, and a path to develop strong leadership skills. That was followed by a position at EB Tennis Academy in Quebec, another recipient of a 2022 scholarship, earlier this month. Full details on the application process for the 2023 grants can be found by clicking here here. Applicants must meet certain eligibility requirements to be considered for selection. In principle, initiatives should focus on the participation, retention and/or promotion of self-identifying women and girls, with a minimum of 70% of funding being devoted to programs for women and girls. That includes, but is not limited to: More opportunities for next generation coaching, service and/or leadership.

Increasing the opportunities for girls and/or women to participate in programs, training or competitions.

Support capacity building for equality work through education and training For more information, please visit the Game. set. Equity. Community Tennis Grants section of the Tennis Canada website or click here to contact the Tennis Canada Women & Girls Advancement team directly.

