Tom Barrasso inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame





Tom Barrasso, a two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender with the Pittsburgh Penguins, will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Barrasso was among the seven-man class of 2023 announced on Wednesday. and helped the Penguins win their first Stanley Cup three years later. The Pens repeated as champions in 1992, again with Barrasso in goal. Barrasso was traded from Pittsburgh to Ottawa in 2000. He also played for Carolina, Toronto and St. Louis before retiring in 2003. Two other goalkeepers Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Vernon will join Barrasso in the Hall of Fame this year. Pierre Turgeon, Caroline Oullette, Ken Hitchcock and the late Pierre Lacroix are also included in the Class of 2023.

