Australia won early on Wednesday morning, Australian time, after Cummins, a useful late-order batsman and menacing fast bowler, made an unbeaten 44 and hit the winning runs.

He combined in a 55-run ninth wicket partnership with off-spinner Nathan Lyon who was 16 not out as Australia passed England’s total.

Australia resumed at 3-107 on day five after the first session was washed out by rain, and needed to make a further 174 runs for victory. As it secured an improbable victory, with Cummins beating a heroic captain, the rowdy Edgbaston crowd was silenced. Many headed straight for the exit.

Australian supporters on the ground. Getty

Parting is such sweet sorrow, states the old poet, but for old Blightys aficionados of the great game, nothing compares to the sorrow generated by a first Test loss to its long-standing cricketing foe, Australia.

However, unlike the English during the first few days of the Edgbaston Test, we cannot get ahead of ourselves. There are four Tests left to play in the current series.

But Edgbaston had it all: England stacked up on day one and again on day four; Cummins and Lyons remarkable bowling display on day four; Australian opener Usman Khawaja made a majestic 141 in Australia’s first innings and top-scored with 65 in the second; former England captain Joe Root thrilled the crowd with his first innings century and a spectacular batting performance in the second innings; plus a nail biting finish.

On the latter, Khawaja, a reserved figure who is not interested in public displays of emotion, acknowledged that he was shitting himself during those last overs.

Warwickshire culture

Meanwhile, back in Birmingham, the cricket ground where the first Test was played is named after Edgbaston, a leafy, affluent suburb on the southern edge of the city. But the efforts of the high-decibel crowd have been honed by non-gentlemanly influences, including the raw T20 version of the game, which has proved such a winner with crowds and TV audiences.

As well as being the home of Warwickshire cricket club, Edgbaston is also home to the T20 team, the Birmingham Bears, and has hosted more T20 finals matches than any other English cricket ground.

It was also the venue for the first women’s T20 event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where Australia won the gold medal.

The Edgbaston crowd erupted loudly, T20 style, in the first four days of the first Test, but lost their voices in the heat battle in the final hours before Australia’s thrilling victory.

England’s Joe Root tries to hit the ball backwards. Alex Carey is the wicket-keeper. Getty

On the other hand, it was a fitting venue for the highly anticipated launch of England’s Bazball match against Australia.

Bazball refers to the style of play used by the England team over the past year in response to a dismal record of failures and a previous tendency to slow run and overrate in an attempt to force a draw.

This radically different approach came about following the appointment of former New Zealand cricket captain Brendon McCullum, nicknamed Baz, as England coach, and formidable all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was born in New Zealand, as England captain.

The Bazball mentality emphasizes making positive decisions whether batting or fielding. It gained national rally status after the England team turned a dismal failure into a stunning success with much of the same team.

This wave of confidence and test victories came against a troubled political scene in the UK, with the British grappling with the rapid turnover of disgraced Tory Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. While British politics stalled, the cricket team shone.

Ironically, however, in a country with such a long, proud history, a lack of historical perspective, and a failure to adapt to the state of affairs rather than break it through a Bazball story, it marred the effectiveness of the approach in the Edgbaston test.

Surrounding hype includes the claim that Bazball is a revolutionary approach while allowing for a more complex evolution, and one that identifies Bazball’s strengths and weaknesses.

The true Bazball arc dates back to Australia’s 1932-33 Bodyline Tests, reaches the midway point of the 1977 Kerry Packers World Series Cricket Hijack, and reaches its zenith in the firmament of the current Ashes Tests.

Declaration

It took center stage on the first day of the first Test, with England Bazball working his way to 8-393 at a remarkable rate of over four runs per over, then declaring with half an hour to play.

Twenty-twenty in hindsight suggests that Stokes’ statement may have been premature, and 30 extra runs could have made the difference between victory and defeat. Plus, the statement ended a dazzling Joe Root century.

Batting slower, Australia managed to score 386, or seven points short of England’s total, on day two and much of day three. Opener Usman Khawaja anchored the innings with 141 and was helped by a sparkling 66 from wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

Nathan Lyon from Australia on the last day of the test. Getty

Meanwhile, the Australians were beset by semi-Bodyline, or leg-theory, bowling by the England quicks. Bodyline, a term coined by Australian journalist Ray Robinson, is now constrained by restrictions on leg-side pitching and the discretion of umpires.

The more qualified contemporary practice by Bazball followers in the UK, and sometimes the Australian team, owes its origins to Douglas Jardine’s victorious tour of Australia in 1932–33. At the time, the England bowling attack was led by former miner Harold Larwood who, perhaps surprisingly, later migrated to Australia.

It was during the Bodyline series that Australian cricket captain, Bill Woodfull, memorably said: There are two teams. One tries to play cricket, the other doesn’t.

On day three, the Khawajas innings finally ended when England medium-fast bowler Ollie Robinson produced a yorker that took out his off stump.

Robinson ran off the field yelling, F—off, you f—ing asshole.

Robinson proverbially shrugged and later told reporters, I don’t really care how it was perceived. It’s the ashes. It’s professional sport. If you can’t handle that, what can you handle? We all want that theater of play, don’t we? I’m here to provide it.

Rain put a damper on the theater and word play later in day three. But day four started sensationally as Root attempted a reverse scoop of the first ball, clearly intent on hitting a six.

Australian captain Pat Cummins as England were defeated. Getty

In the next overs he succeeded with a big six, and then some, hitting successive fours with the same unorthodox shot coming out of the maelstrom of the T20.

As Root piled on, England commentators launched another attack against the Cummins captain, claiming he was one-dimensional and relied on a conventional line and length approach to bowling, with conservative field placements.

Soon after, Cummins produced the perfect riposte with a vicious yorker that England batsman Ollie Pope bowled for 14.

And then there was day five and Australia’s big win. But as observers say when uncertainty reigns, anything can happen.