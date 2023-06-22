Former football player Ren Ramirez passed away

Video: Introducing the Hall of Fame

RenéRamirez, a former University of Texas football player (1957-59) and 2013 Texas Athletics Hall of Honor inductee, died of natural causes on Tuesday at his home in McAllen, Texas. He turned 85 years old.

Born in Hebbronville, Texas, Ramirez was an essential building block in the construction of Darrell Royal’s program in Texas in the late 1950s and one of Royal’s first recruits.

“He was surrounded by people he loved, and until the day he died, everything was Hook ’em Horns, Hook ’em Horns,” said his daughter, Teresa Castillo. “When he had a good day, we would sing to him and play songs from the UT band, and he would just light up. I tell people when we were little, we knew Texas Fight and The Eyes of Texas before we knew our ABC “Ever since we can remember, that was always a part of our lives, and he expected everyone to go to Texas. Half of us did, but all nine of (his kids) have college degrees. I attribute that to my father because education was so important to him.

“He made a huge impact in so many ways, not just for Texas, but for other people throughout his life. His work ethic, his belief in God is just who he was. Only the way he treated people, his personality, did not him.” don’t judge people. Everyone knew him and everyone liked him. With his personality he would light up a room.”

As a sophomore in 1957, he led the team in all-purpose yards and scored as Royal’s first team went 6-3-1 during the regular season, earning a berth in the Sugar Bowl. His breakthrough came against Rice when he got a bouncing kickoff in the third quarter and went 80 yards for what would be the game-winning score in a 19-14 win. It was his second touchdown of the quarter after rushing for it earlier.

In 1958, he played key plays in Texas’ 15–14 win over Oklahoma that ended the Sooners’ six-year dominance in that series, ran for a 52-yard touchdown in the 24–6 win over Arkansas, and scored three touchdowns in the season finale, a 27-0 victory over Texas A&M.

As a senior in 1959, Ramirez, who became known as the “Galloping Gaucho,” earned All-Southwest Conference first-team honors by helping the Longhorns to a 9-1 record and earning Royal’s first SWC title . That season, Texas finished No. 4 in the nation, playing against Syracuse in the 1960 Cotton Bowl.

After football, Ramirez worked in the insurance industry in Austin and in his native Rio Grande Valley and later operated several businesses. Earlier in life, he founded the RenéRamirez Youth Development Camp to help underprivileged East Austin children.

He graduated from Texas in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering as a member of the Catholic fraternity Phi Kappa Theta. He was later inducted into the Hebbronville Hall of Fame, the Latin American International Sports Hall of Fame in Laredo, the Hispanic Hall of Fame in San Antonio, and the Rusk Athletic Club Hall of Fame in Houston.

“We didn’t know how popular my dad was when we were kids, but as we got older, we started to understand his impact and achievements and accomplishments and what he’s done in his life,” said Castillo. “He has lived a wonderful, beautiful, fruitful life and we are very proud of him.”

Watch and service information: The viewing will take place Friday, June 23 at Del Angel Funeral Home (3611 N Taylor Rd, Mission, Texas 78573) from 2pm to 9pm with the rosary at 7pm. they received in burnt orange or white to commemorate René’s beloved alma mater. The Catholic mass will take place on Wednesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. in the Church of Our Lady of Sorrows in the chapel. The funeral ceremony will follow the same day at 1 p.m. in Del Angel. The grave is located across the cemetery road on the north side of the main building. Come earlier. stay late. Blood Orange. Hook them up!