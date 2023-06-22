Former Avalanche GM Pierre Lacroix is ​​inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame





Earlier this year, avalanche legend Joe Sakic was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame committee. That same Hall of Fame committee will meet on Wednesday voted to enter the architect of two Stanley Cup-winning teams, Pierre Lacroix, as a builder in the Hockey Hall of Fame. A well-deserved honor for one of the most important people in the history of Colorado sports. Announcing Class of 2023 Builder Inductee Pierre Lacroix, Honored Posthumously.#HHOF2023 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/2pThHcfNgf — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 21, 2023 Lacroix was named President and General Manager of the Quebec Nordiques in 1994, and when the franchise moved to Colorado, he came along. And it’s a good thing he did. He orchestrated some huge trades that pushed a young team full of talent over the top, winning two Stanley Cups over the next six years. The biggest trade he made was acquiring goalkeeper Patrick Roy, whom he used to represent as an agent, from Montreal in a blockbuster deal on December 6, 1995. Roy was the capstone that gave the Avalanche exactly what they needed to win . but he wasn’t the only big name Lacroix acquired that year. In October 1995, he transacted to acquire both Claude Lemieux and Sandis Ozolinsh in separate deals. Both proved to be great pieces of that 95/96 Cup team and would continue to play in the organization for a few more years. Lacroix simply wasn’t afraid to take big steps, and that continued into the next decade after the 1996 Cup win. During Lacroix’s tenure, the Avalanche made trades to help the likes of Darius Kasparaitis, Theo Fleury, Ray Bourque and Rob Blake. acquisition, just to name a few. The latter two were important reasons why the team won another Stanley Cup in 2001. In May 2006, Lacroix announced that he would be stepping down as general manager of the Avalanche, but remained on as Team President. He remained in that role until May 2013, when the transition to the Joe Sakic regime began. In 2008, Lacroix was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Lacroix died in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. His inclusion in the Hall of Fame is well deserved. Not only did he build two teams that won the Stanley Cup, but by putting those teams together, he helped Colorado become the great hockey state it is today. The number of youth hockey players in the state has more than quadrupled since 1995 and continues to grow each year. Lacroix wasn’t the only Avalanche alum voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Pierre Turgeon, who spent his last two NHL seasons with the Avalanche, finally got the call after a very long wait. He was the highest scoring eligible player not in the HHOF to date. Turgeon still spends a lot of time in Colorado, and I’ve skated against him in several charity skates over the years. Needless to say, the hands haven’t gone away and he’s a bit of a prankster on the ice. Congratulations to both Lacroix and Turgeon, as well as their families. They will both be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on November 13, 2023.

