Sports
Virginia’s Rodesch Headlines 2023 All-ACC Academic Men’s Tennis Team
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Virginias Chris Rodesch is the Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row, headline the 2023 All-ACC Academic Team announced Wednesday.
Rodesch finished his season as the nation’s No. 5 player in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings, First Team All-ACC in singles, an ITA First-Team All-American, the 2023 ACC Tournament MVP, the 2023 NCAA Tournament MVP and an NCAA champion. The computer science major was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team in singles and doubles.
The native of Angelsburg, Luxembourg, posted an overall singles record of 31-7, going 18-1 during the spring season. Rodesch’s season included a 17-game win streak that took him to the semifinals of the NCAA Championship as the last remaining ACC player. He finished 11-1 against top-25 opponents to help lift the Cavaliers to their back-to-back and sixth position
ever NCAA championship title.
The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award was established in September 2007 and is awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative grade point average over one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must participate in at least 50 percent of their team’s games.
ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year
Chris Rodesch, Virginia, Jr., Foreign Affairs
2023 All-ACC Men’s Academic Tennis Team
Matthew Campbell, Boston College, Jr., Finance
Shreekar Eedara**, Boston College, Jr., Finance
Mason Fung, Boston College, Sr., Finance
Mai Gao, Boston College, Fr., Psychology
William Kasten, Boston College, Jr., Finance
Maxim Motlagh, Boston College, Sr., Finance
Jake Vassel, Boston College, So., Finance
Nini Dica, Clemson, So., Financial management
Matt Pitts, Clemson, So., Psychology
Max Smith, Clemson, So., Financial management
Andrew Dale**, Duke, Jr., Chemistry
Michael Heller, Duke, Sr., Sociology
Garrett Johns, Duke, Sr., Psychology
Faris Khan**, Duke, Jr., Sociology
Connor Krug**, Duke, So., Political Science
Jake Krug, Duke, So., Political Science
Pedro Rodenas, Duke, Fr., Black
Teddy Truwit, Duke, Fr., not specified
Niroop Vallabhaneni**, Duke, Sr., Political Science
Andrew Zhang***, Duke, Sr., Psychology
Alex Bulte, Florida State, So., Sports Management
Jamie Connel, Florida State, So., Psychology
Loris Pourroy**, Florida State, Jr., sports management
Barnaby Smith, Florida State, Sr., social sciences
Keshav Chopra**, Georgia Tech, Jr., Business Administration
Andres Martin***, Georgia Tech, Jr., industrial engineering
Marcus McDaniel**, Georgia Tech, Jr., industrial engineering
Brandon McKinney, Georgia Tech, Sr., Business Administration
Elias Shokry, Georgia Tech, Fr., Economics
Etienne Donnet**, Louisville, Jr., sports administration
Matthew Fung, Louisville, Sr., Business Administration
Sergio Hernandez***, Louisville, Sr., sports administration
David Mizrahi, Louisville, Gr., MBA
Natan Rodrigues**, Louisville, Jr., sports administration
Fabien Salle, Louisville, Gr., MS in business analytics
Alejandro Wesbrooks, Louisville, Gr., MS in business analytics
Franco Aubone, Miami, Gr., M.S. in Accountancy
Leo Bierbaum, Miami, Gr., MS in Finance
Juan Martin Jalif, Miami, Sr., Economics
Martin Katz**, Miami, So., Management
Dan Martin**, Miami, Gr., MSEd in Sport Administration
Peter Murphy**, North Carolina, Sr., Business Administration
Robin Catry***, NC State, Sr., Business Administration
Rafael Izquierdo Luque***, NC State, Sr., Business Administration
Luca Staeheli**, NC State, So., Economics
Fons Van Sambeek**, NC State, So., Sports Management
Joe Wayand, NC State, So., Business Administration
Matt Che, Notre Dame, Sr., Business Analysis
Sebastian Dominko, Notre Dame, Fr., Economics
Connor Fu**, Notre Dame, Sr., Finance
Evan Lee, Notre Dame, Fr., Finance
Jean-Marc Malkowski, Notre Dame, Jr., Finance
Addy Vashistha, Notre Dame, Gr., Finance
Måns Dahlberg, Virginia, Fr., Not specified
Inaki Montes***, Virginia, Jr., Economics
Alexander Kiefer, Virginia, Jr., Handel
William Woodall, Virginia, Gr., Education without a degree
Ryan Goetz, Virginia, Gr., Handel
Chris Rodesch***, Virginia, Jr., State Department
Jeffrey von der Schulenburg**, Virginia, Jr., Global Studies
Ryan Fishback***, Virginia Tech, Sr., Biochemistry
Matt Harper, Virginia Tech, So., Finance
Hugo Maia, Virginia Tech, Jr., Management
Alberto Orso, Virginia Tech, So., Finance
Alvaro Saez-Royuela Ariza, Virginia Tech, Sr., Economics
Frank Thompson, Virginia Tech, Jr., Management
Juan Lopez de Azcona, Wake Forest, Sr., Finance
Matthew Thomson**, Wake Forest, Sr., Economics
*Indicates number of All-ACC Academic Team Honors
