Virginia’s Rodesch Headlines 2023 All-ACC Academic Men’s Tennis Team





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Virginias Chris Rodesch is the Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row, headline the 2023 All-ACC Academic Team announced Wednesday. Rodesch finished his season as the nation’s No. 5 player in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings, First Team All-ACC in singles, an ITA First-Team All-American, the 2023 ACC Tournament MVP, the 2023 NCAA Tournament MVP and an NCAA champion. The computer science major was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team in singles and doubles. The native of Angelsburg, Luxembourg, posted an overall singles record of 31-7, going 18-1 during the spring season. Rodesch’s season included a 17-game win streak that took him to the semifinals of the NCAA Championship as the last remaining ACC player. He finished 11-1 against top-25 opponents to help lift the Cavaliers to their back-to-back and sixth position ever NCAA championship title. The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award was established in September 2007 and is awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative grade point average over one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must participate in at least 50 percent of their team’s games. ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year Chris Rodesch, Virginia, Jr., Foreign Affairs 2023 All-ACC Men’s Academic Tennis Team Matthew Campbell, Boston College, Jr., Finance

Shreekar Eedara**, Boston College, Jr., Finance

Mason Fung, Boston College, Sr., Finance

Mai Gao, Boston College, Fr., Psychology

William Kasten, Boston College, Jr., Finance

Maxim Motlagh, Boston College, Sr., Finance

Jake Vassel, Boston College, So., Finance

Nini Dica, Clemson, So., Financial management

Matt Pitts, Clemson, So., Psychology

Max Smith, Clemson, So., Financial management

Andrew Dale**, Duke, Jr., Chemistry

Michael Heller, Duke, Sr., Sociology

Garrett Johns, Duke, Sr., Psychology

Faris Khan**, Duke, Jr., Sociology

Connor Krug**, Duke, So., Political Science

Jake Krug, Duke, So., Political Science

Pedro Rodenas, Duke, Fr., Black

Teddy Truwit, Duke, Fr., not specified

Niroop Vallabhaneni**, Duke, Sr., Political Science

Andrew Zhang***, Duke, Sr., Psychology

Alex Bulte, Florida State, So., Sports Management

Jamie Connel, Florida State, So., Psychology

Loris Pourroy**, Florida State, Jr., sports management

Barnaby Smith, Florida State, Sr., social sciences

Keshav Chopra**, Georgia Tech, Jr., Business Administration

Andres Martin***, Georgia Tech, Jr., industrial engineering

Marcus McDaniel**, Georgia Tech, Jr., industrial engineering

Brandon McKinney, Georgia Tech, Sr., Business Administration

Elias Shokry, Georgia Tech, Fr., Economics

Etienne Donnet**, Louisville, Jr., sports administration

Matthew Fung, Louisville, Sr., Business Administration

Sergio Hernandez***, Louisville, Sr., sports administration

David Mizrahi, Louisville, Gr., MBA

Natan Rodrigues**, Louisville, Jr., sports administration

Fabien Salle, Louisville, Gr., MS in business analytics

Alejandro Wesbrooks, Louisville, Gr., MS in business analytics

Franco Aubone, Miami, Gr., M.S. in Accountancy

Leo Bierbaum, Miami, Gr., MS in Finance

Juan Martin Jalif, Miami, Sr., Economics

Martin Katz**, Miami, So., Management

Dan Martin**, Miami, Gr., MSEd in Sport Administration

Peter Murphy**, North Carolina, Sr., Business Administration

Robin Catry***, NC State, Sr., Business Administration

Rafael Izquierdo Luque***, NC State, Sr., Business Administration

Luca Staeheli**, NC State, So., Economics

Fons Van Sambeek**, NC State, So., Sports Management

Joe Wayand, NC State, So., Business Administration

Matt Che, Notre Dame, Sr., Business Analysis

Sebastian Dominko, Notre Dame, Fr., Economics

Connor Fu**, Notre Dame, Sr., Finance

Evan Lee, Notre Dame, Fr., Finance

Jean-Marc Malkowski, Notre Dame, Jr., Finance

Addy Vashistha, Notre Dame, Gr., Finance

Måns Dahlberg, Virginia, Fr., Not specified

Inaki Montes***, Virginia, Jr., Economics

Alexander Kiefer, Virginia, Jr., Handel

William Woodall, Virginia, Gr., Education without a degree

Ryan Goetz, Virginia, Gr., Handel

Chris Rodesch***, Virginia, Jr., State Department

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg**, Virginia, Jr., Global Studies

Ryan Fishback***, Virginia Tech, Sr., Biochemistry

Matt Harper, Virginia Tech, So., Finance

Hugo Maia, Virginia Tech, Jr., Management

Alberto Orso, Virginia Tech, So., Finance

Alvaro Saez-Royuela Ariza, Virginia Tech, Sr., Economics

Frank Thompson, Virginia Tech, Jr., Management

Juan Lopez de Azcona, Wake Forest, Sr., Finance

Matthew Thomson**, Wake Forest, Sr., Economics *Indicates number of All-ACC Academic Team Honors

