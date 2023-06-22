World reacts to Australia’s epic Ashes triumph over England





A host of Australian stars and international greats took to social media shortly after Australia’s captivating two-wicket triumph against England at Edgbaston.

Former coach Darren Lehmann led the way as a group of ex-Australian players showed their approval to Pat Cummins and his teammates.

Usman Khawaja finally feels like he belongs in the Australian team | WTC23 Final Usman Khawaja reveals the difficulties he faced in the early stages of his career trying to fit into the Australian setup and how comfortable he now feels ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final International stars – both current and former – watched as Cummins combined with Nathan Lyon late on the fifth day to take Australia to a 1-0 lead over England. Test cricket huh Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) June 20, 2023 Wow! What a fantastic game of cricket. Run rate still good Well played both teams! Test Cricket at its best #As23 AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 20, 2023 England veteran Joe Root stood out for the home side, with a brilliant century in the first innings of the match and Alex Carey’s big wicket on the final day in Birmingham. Despite the loss, the 32-year-old was quite proud of his team’s efforts. And Australia’s female players – who are preparing for their own Ashes series against England – have even taken some time out of their busy schedules to show their support for their male counterparts. THAT WAS INCREDIBLE gosh cricket is a crazy sport. What a damn game!! So damn good to watch #ENGvsAUS #Ash Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) June 20, 2023 Yes they did what an excellent game of cricket! The incredible ebb and flow of test cricket wow, just wow! https://t.co/UH1HzKNPK7 Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) June 20, 2023

