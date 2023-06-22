NCAA splintering may be imminent





Nebraska football fans may be watching the final days of the Huskers playing in the NCAA if a national push for NIL falls through this summer. Most Nebraska football fans believe that if recent attempts to pass a national NIL law fail, it will continue for the foreseeable future. While there will be no rules for NIL, the Huskers and the rest of the college football world will only have the makeshift rules that have been there for the past few years. However, a faction of college football pundits believes that the wide array of NIL rules will mean a splintering of the NCAA, if not its outright death. And now one of those experts is sounding the alarm. One of the men behind the recruiting and college sports news network On3 Shannon Terry, rose Twitter Tuesday to bring bad news. Terry said his sources believe the likelihood of a national NIL law this summer is diminishing; despite several being discussed in Congress. Terry added that if a national NIL law is not passed soon, the NCAA will lose Nebraska football, the Big Ten and every other Power 5 conference. Nebraska football part of a new organization? Terry’s theory is that the Power 5 conferences will eventually become a Super League of sorts and that schools like Nebraska will play a big part in building it up. According to the analyst, this is a foregone conclusion. It cannot be stopped by anything other than a national NIL law that would somewhat level the playing field. According to his sources, the NCAA knows this. That organization tries to preserve the Nebraska football, the B1G or SEC or Big 12 football teams. Instead, the NCAA will focus its resources on preserving the NCAA basketball tournament. The report is certainly a sad report. It is also clear that what this new college sports world will look like is unknown. Of course, it’s also unclear if this is just an ogre story started by people who might be in favor of limiting NIL. This problem is not going away. Seems like it’s something to watch closely. Nebraska football fans may see major changes in the coming years.

