Wimbledon 2023: Tennis: Venus Williams gets wild card entry into Wimbledon Championship





The first wildcards have been announced for The Championships 2023 #Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 21, 2023 Venus Williams is about to take the Wimbledon Championship by storm at age 43. The five-time Wimbledon women’s singles champion has been awarded the wild card. Other players to receive the wildcard entry include Heather Watson and Katie Boulter from Great Britain and Elina Svitolina from Ukraine.

The wild card entry will be given to those players who are not ranked high enough but are allowed to play in the championship at the discretion of the organizers. The seven-time Grand Slam champion defeated Camile Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) at the Birmingham Classics in the Netherlands. She will play against Jelena Ostapenko in the warm-up match of the Wimbledon Championship. Previously, Venus was sidelined for six months with a hamstring injury. Her younger sister Serena received a wild card last year, but crashed in the first round and announced her decision to retire from tennis. She is a seven-time Wimbledon champion. In the men’s championship, the Belgian David Goffin also received the wild card. He is ranked 124th in the world and reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in 2019 and 2022. Ten British players have been awarded the wildcard, including George Loffhagen, Arthur Fery and Jan Choinski. The Wimbledon Championship starts on July 3. Venus Williams is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, having won the US Open singles twice in addition to five Wimbledon singles titles. She turned pro in 1994 and reached the final of the US Open in 1997. Venus won the US Open and Wimbledon in 2000 and 2001, and the Sydney Olympics won singles gold in 2000. Between 2002 and 2003, she reached four consecutive major finals, but lost to her younger sister Serena each time. Venus became world number one in singles in February 2002. She also won fourteen major doubles championships with Serena Williams. They also won three Olympic doubles in 2000, 2008 and 2012. Frequently Asked Questions: Q1: When did Venus Williams turn pro?

Venus Williams turned pro in 1994. Question 2: How many times has Venus Williams won the Wimbledon Championship?

Venus Williams has won Wimbledon Singles Championship five times.

