



Butch Goring was not the former Islanders forward who received the Hall of Fame invocation on Wednesday. Instead, Pierre Turgeon, an Islander from 1991-95 and the last player in franchise history to score more than 50 goals in a season, was a surprise selection for the Halls 2023 class, taking on former Devils Alexander Mogilny and Patrick Elias left behind. as well as Goering. Turgeon, who played for six teams over a 19-year career, received Hart Trophy votes for the only time in his career after the 1992–93 season with the Islanders, when he scored 58 goals with 74 assists to finish fifth in the competition in points. That team was among the most successful post-Dynasty Islanders outfits, upset the Mario Lemieux-led Penguins in the second round of the playoffs, while Turgeon was out with an injury before losing to the Canadiens in the Finals of the conference after coming back to the lineup. . Turgeon also won the Lady Byng Award in 1992-93, the only individual award of his career. Bringing him to Long Island required a huge deal with the Sabers, who drafted Turgeon in 1987. Turgeon, Benoit Hogue, Uwe Krupp and Dave McLlwain were sent to New York with Pat LaFontaine, Randy Hillier, Randy Wood and a fourth round pick. going back to Buffalo a rare deal that saw two Hall of Famers traded.





Former Island resident Pierre Turgeon was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Getty Images The Islanders have come this far in the postseason only twice since 1993, and Turgeon’s 50th goal that season is one of the highlights regularly played at the UBS Arena. Two seasons later, Turgeon was traded to the Canadiens with Vladimir Malakhov in a deal that brought back Craig Darby, Kirk Muller and Mathieu Schneider, helping to return the Islanders to their misery-inducing era of the late ’90s. In addition to Montreal and Buffalo, Turgeon also had stints with the Blues, Stars and Avalanche.





Butch Goering Getty Images He was briefly a member of the Kings coaching staff and later resigned for personal reasons. Turgeon made four All-Star teams in 1990, 1993, 1994 and 1996. Immediately his number 77 becomes the next candidate for the UBS rafters, which would be the first jersey dropout in the new arena’s short history. Gorings 91 grew up in Nassau Coliseum just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Goring, 73, remains a notable omission from the Hall, as he was part of one of the most influential trades in league history, when the Islanders acquired him from the Kings in 1980. Göring became an important part of the dynasty, winning four consecutive championships from 1980 to 1983, before retiring in 1985.

