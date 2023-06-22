



June 22, 2023 | 6:51 a.m. IST Chandan, Dhruva, Yug, Ruhaan qualify Team Herald PANJIM: The Goa Table Tennis season kicked off with the highly anticipated 7th YMCA Table Tennis Tournament organized in conjunction with the Goa Table Tennis Association at the indoor stadium in Campal. Yug Prabhu will face Ruhaan Shaikh in the highly anticipated Under-11 Boys Finals. Both have shown remarkable skill and determination throughout the tournament. The Under-11 girls final will witness an equally gripping battle between two exceptional rowers, Bretnia Laishram and Aayushi Amonkar. The final for boys under 13 will feature a clash between Goa’s top rising stars, Chandan Caro and Dhruva Kamat. Likewise, the Under-13 girls’ final will see a thrilling encounter between Ishita Colaco and Yogita. In the Under-15 girls final, Gargi Saikia and Pratigya L compete for the prestigious title. In the under 15 boys section, Khushal Naik, Aditya Bora, Chandan Caro and Divyansh Kashyap showed their prowess and resilience on the table and earned their place in the semi-finals. Results: U-11 boys quarters – Yug Prabhu bt Samrudh Phadte 3-0, Ruhaan Shaikh bt Oziel Cordo 3-0, Vedant Wagle bt Ishaan Colaco 3-0, Kavish Dalvi bt Noel Kurien 3-2. Semifinal: Ruhaan Shaikh v Kavish Dalvi 3-0, Yug Prabhu v Vedant Wagle 3-1. U-11 girls quarters: Bretnia Laishram bt Kaira Modak 3-0, Samaira Verlekar bt Evangeline Rodrigues 3-0, Kavyaa Khalap bt Gianna George 3-1, Aayushi Amonkar bt Ruhi Nachinolkar 3-1. Semifinal: Bretnia Laishram by Samaira Verlekar 3-0, Aayushi Amonkar by Kavya Khalap 3-0. U-13 boys quarters: Chandan Caro by Shivam Kamat 3-0, Pratham Kaisare by Mark D’ Costa 3-1, Dhruva Kamat by Kavish Dalvi 3-1, Chinmay Bakhare by Tejaswa Morajkar 3-2. Semifinals: Chandan Caro by Chinmay Bakhare 3-0, Dhruva Kamat by Pratham Kaisare 3-0. U-13 girls quarters: Ishita Colaco bt Alryska Colaco 3-0, Bretnia Laishram bt Sheniz Xavier 3-0, Neeyathi Pathak bt Ayushi Amonkar 3-0, Yogita bt Ananya Srivastava 3-0. Semifinals: Yogita bt Bretnia Laishram 3-0, Ishita Colaco bt Neeyathi Pathak 3-0. U-15 boys quarters: Khushal Naik bt Atharv Dhulapkar 3-2, Aditya Bora bt Siddhant Parsekar 3-0, Chandan Caro bt Darren Duarte 3-0, Divyansh Kashyap bt Rishan Shaikh 3-0. U-15 girls quarters: Gargi Saikia bt Neeza Kamat 3-0, Pratigya L bt Ishita Colaco 3-1, Pradhnya Caro bt Riya Gopi 3-2, Danishta Saikia bt Samiara Soares 3-0. Semifinal: Gargi Saikia v Danishta Saikia 3-2. Pratigya L bt Pradhanya Caro 3-0.

