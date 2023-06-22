Sports
Field hockey program completes international journey
The University of Scranton field hockey team was extremely blessed with the opportunity to take a European team trip to Germany and Austria where they could experience the training and play of European field hockey and enrich themselves in the thick and beautiful history of both countries . The team ventured through Munich, Germany, Salzburg, Austria and Vienna, Austria. Seniors Cor Davis, Kate ReddingAnd Ellen Collins shared the teams’ experiences and what they got from the trip.
“On arrival in Munich we had a quick turnaround to explore the city and prepare for our first clinic with great trainer Niklas Kruger. First we had a guided tour with an enthusiastic local, who took us through beautiful landscapes and historical sites. The team was very hungry so we explored the market in the center of town for some authentic German food. After the tour and lunch, we boarded the bus to our clinic with Niklas and then enjoyed a buffet dinner on the field. Next morning we got ready for our busy day ahead.We had our second day of training with Niklas which included lots of 3D skills and fast technique.As a team we adapted to the fast turf and used the speed to our advantage.After the clinic it was off to Füssen to visit the famous Neuschwanstein Castle. On arrival in Fussen we had some free time to re-explore the local food and walk the long hill to the castle. Once at the top we were given a tour and we got to see the most beautiful view from the castle The experience of Fussen and the castle was probably one of my favorite moments of the trip. We then loaded back onto the bus and drove to Immenstadt where we got to ride an Alpsee rollercoaster. This included beautiful mountain views with endless hills and fields. The roller coaster was a lot faster than we expected and definitely had a lot of fun speeding down the hill and enjoying an ice cream waiting for us below. After a long second day, we drove back to the hotel and enjoyed an authentic German dinner. For our last day in Munich, we had another eventful day ahead of us. We started with a side trip to Dachau WWII Memorial. This was a learning experience and I recommend this to anyone visiting Germany. From there we transferred to the Olympic Park in Munich, which hosted an infinite number of events. We had a lot of free time there to enjoy some food and outdoor activities. Later that day we went back to the fields to play a game against HLC RW Munich and then have dinner with them. The game was great fun and a great learning experience and we all enjoyed getting to know the girls from Munich.”-Cor Davis
“Our second stop of the trip was to the beautiful city of Salzburg. We had quite a long bus ride from Munich to Salzburg but it was so worth it. We saw so much natural beauty. When we arrived in Austria before heading to the city of Salzburg we stopped at St Gilgen a beautiful town full of cute little shops restaurants and a beautiful lake We had time to walk around where some of us took time to shop or enjoy a cute cafe with some of the best coffee you can imagine.Then on the way to our hotel we made a pit stop at Marktplatz Mondsee where we had the opportunity to see Basilika Saint Michael, the church where the wedding scene was filmed in Sound of Music.It was so beautiful, words really can’t describe it we then made a pit stop at our hotel and ventured to the city of Salzburg where we went to the Mirabell Gardens another location where the Sound of Music was filmed we toured the city for two hours where we got to see other sights such as Mozart’s birthplace and Hohensalzburg Fortress. We spent two days in this beautiful city and we had a lot of free time to try food, coffee, shopping and really take in our surroundings. We also got to play in our second friendly match in Rosenheim (back in Germany). It was such a great learning experience for us to play such well-trained teams and learn from them and learn more about ourselves. We were able to trade Scranton Field Hockey T-shirt with them as they gifted us a scarf that we so want to hang and cherish in our locker room!”Kate Redding
“The last stop of our amazing trip was Vienna. The day we arrived we were greeted by a local guide for a 2.5 hour bus and walking tour. The guide explained some of the history behind the buildings and showed us getting to know the scenery and surroundings. After the tour we got to explore beautiful Vienna and do some shopping. There were cafes at every corner and more shops than we could ever cover. When we had about 20 minutes more time to explore, we started pouring it. We took cover in the nearest stops and when we could no longer avoid it, we hurried to our meeting point. Laughing and sprinting over the cobbles of Vienna in a cascade of rain is something we will always remember. After we finally made it to the meeting point , we still had 5 minutes of walking to get to our bus, those of us who weren’t smart enough to buy rain gear decided the damage was done and kept walking. Finally we got back to the bus where our driver left a bunch of umbrellas to help us on our walk to the Sofienwirt restaurant. In the restaurant we were served a traditional soup dish, schnitzel and a local apple dessert. We arrived back at our hotel after a long day of travel and got ready for our last day. Our first stop on our last day was Schönbrunn Palace where we explored the beautiful gardens and took lots of photos. We loaded up the bus again and drove to Prater Wien, an amusement park in Vienna. We split up to go on rides, but all shared a scary – but fun time on the group favorite – The Black Mamba. There were rollercoasters, ghost rides, swings and more. We all had such a good time but had to switch gears before our last game. We played against SV Postsports, a competitive and aggressive team. We had a good time competing and enjoying our last moments on the pitch in Europe. After packing we walked to a local restaurant to enjoy a different kind of schnitzel and celebrate the birthday of one of our teammates. The team couldn’t have had a better time exploring Germany and Austria together. We all feel so blessed to have this opportunity and are ready to continue competing back in the States this fall! “-Ellen Collins
