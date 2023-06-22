Field hockey program completes international journey

Photo gallery

The University of Scranton field hockey team was extremely blessed with the opportunity to take a European team trip to Germany and Austria where they could experience the training and play of European field hockey and enrich themselves in the thick and beautiful history of both countries . The team ventured through Munich, Germany, Salzburg, Austria and Vienna, Austria. Seniors Cor Davis , Kate Redding And Ellen Collins shared the teams’ experiences and what they got from the trip.

“On arrival in Munich we had a quick turnaround to explore the city and prepare for our first clinic with great trainer Niklas Kruger. First we had a guided tour with an enthusiastic local, who took us through beautiful landscapes and historical sites. The team was very hungry so we explored the market in the center of town for some authentic German food. After the tour and lunch, we boarded the bus to our clinic with Niklas and then enjoyed a buffet dinner on the field. Next morning we got ready for our busy day ahead.We had our second day of training with Niklas which included lots of 3D skills and fast technique.As a team we adapted to the fast turf and used the speed to our advantage.After the clinic it was off to Füssen to visit the famous Neuschwanstein Castle. On arrival in Fussen we had some free time to re-explore the local food and walk the long hill to the castle. Once at the top we were given a tour and we got to see the most beautiful view from the castle The experience of Fussen and the castle was probably one of my favorite moments of the trip. We then loaded back onto the bus and drove to Immenstadt where we got to ride an Alpsee rollercoaster. This included beautiful mountain views with endless hills and fields. The roller coaster was a lot faster than we expected and definitely had a lot of fun speeding down the hill and enjoying an ice cream waiting for us below. After a long second day, we drove back to the hotel and enjoyed an authentic German dinner. For our last day in Munich, we had another eventful day ahead of us. We started with a side trip to Dachau WWII Memorial. This was a learning experience and I recommend this to anyone visiting Germany. From there we transferred to the Olympic Park in Munich, which hosted an infinite number of events. We had a lot of free time there to enjoy some food and outdoor activities. Later that day we went back to the fields to play a game against HLC RW Munich and then have dinner with them. The game was great fun and a great learning experience and we all enjoyed getting to know the girls from Munich.”- Cor Davis

“Our second stop of the trip was to the beautiful city of Salzburg. We had quite a long bus ride from Munich to Salzburg but it was so worth it. We saw so much natural beauty. When we arrived in Austria before heading to the city of Salzburg we stopped at St Gilgen a beautiful town full of cute little shops restaurants and a beautiful lake We had time to walk around where some of us took time to shop or enjoy a cute cafe with some of the best coffee you can imagine.Then on the way to our hotel we made a pit stop at Marktplatz Mondsee where we had the opportunity to see Basilika Saint Michael, the church where the wedding scene was filmed in Sound of Music.It was so beautiful, words really can’t describe it we then made a pit stop at our hotel and ventured to the city of Salzburg where we went to the Mirabell Gardens another location where the Sound of Music was filmed we toured the city for two hours where we got to see other sights such as Mozart’s birthplace and Hohensalzburg Fortress. We spent two days in this beautiful city and we had a lot of free time to try food, coffee, shopping and really take in our surroundings. We also got to play in our second friendly match in Rosenheim (back in Germany). It was such a great learning experience for us to play such well-trained teams and learn from them and learn more about ourselves. We were able to trade Scranton Field Hockey T-shirt with them as they gifted us a scarf that we so want to hang and cherish in our locker room!” Kate Redding