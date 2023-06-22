26 River Hawks earn Hockey East All-Academic Honors





LOWELL, Mass. The UMass Lowell ice hockey team had 26 players named to the 2022-23 Hockey East All-Academic Team, tied for first place in the league, as announced by the congressional bureau on Tuesday. “The coaching staff is proud to hear that our hockey team led the league with the most players on the Hockey East All-Academic Team,” said Head Coach Norm Basin . “We are proud that our players strive for excellence both on the ice and in the classroom. We also recognize the fact that the team had six seniors achieve this honor each year they were at UMass Lowell.” To be eligible for the All-Academic Team, student-athletes must earn a 3.0 GPA or higher. Massachusetts was the other team with 26 honorees, while Maine was just behind with 25. Leading the way for UMass Lowell was a graduate student defender Jon McDonald (Livonia, Michigan), who finished his career as one of three Hockey East student-athletes to earn his fifth consecutive All-Academic Team honor. McDonald received an MBA from UMass Lowell Manning School of Business. Seniors Carl Berglund (Hammaro, Sweden), Brian Chambers (Weymouth, Mass.), Zak Kaiser (Orangeville, Ontario), Mark Korencik (Zilina, Slovakia) v Blake Wells (Blackie, Alberta) joined McDonald and was named Hockey East Distinguished Scholars for qualification to the All-Academic Team in each of their four college seasons. Freshman defenseman Mark Cooper (Cambridge, Ontario) shared the Top Scholar-Athlete honor, which goes to the student-athlete(s) with the highest GPA in all of Hockey East. He finished his rookie campaign with a 4.0 as a Quantitative Economics major. Cooper was joined by sophomore goaltender Edward Nordlund (Nacka, Sweden) on the Hockey East All-Academic All-Star Team, which consists of the 12 student-athletes who earned the highest GPA in each position this year. Nordlund, a business student with a GPA of 3.98, was one of two goaltenders named to the All-Star Team, while Cooper is one of four defensemen. Junior Nik Armstrong Kingkade (Mannheim, Germany) finished his junior year with his third consecutive All-Academic Team selection. Six River Hawks were also awarded twice. sophomore Owen Cole (Dunnville, Ontario), Isaac Jonsson (Angelholm, Sweden) and Nordlund all earned recognition for the second consecutive year, and juniors Brehdan Ingum (Burnsville, Minnesota), Ben Meehan (Walpole, Mass.) and Henry Wells (Lakeville, Minn.) were tagged for the second time in their careers. Rounding out the list of honorees are the All-Academic Team firsts. In addition to Cooper, that list also includes freshmen Mitchell Becker (Rogers, minor), Dilla Bentley (Peoria, ill.), Jack Collins (Canton, NY), Owen Fowler (Tewksbury, Massachusetts), TJ Schweighhardt (Manahawkin, NJ) and Scout Truman (Lethbridge, Alberta), sophomore Gabriel Blanchard (East Aurora, NY) and Matt Crassa (South Setauket, NY), seniors Ryan Brushett (Motreal, Quebec) and Jack Stella (Karstad, Sweden) and graduate students Filip Forna Svensson (Linköping, Sweden) and Gustavus Davis Grigal (Riga, Latvia). A total of 202 league-wide student-athletes were named to the Hockey East All-Academic Team after posting a 3.0 GPA or higher in 2022-23. Full list of 2022-23 UMass Lowell Hockey East All-Academic Honorees

Nik Armstrong Kingkade ***

Mitchell Becker

Dilla Bentley

Carl Berglund +

Gabriel Blanchard

Ryan Brushett

Brian Chambers +

Owen Cole **

Jack Collins

Mark Cooper ^

Matt Crassa

Brehdan Ingum **

Filip Fornaa Svensson

Owen Fowler

Gustavus Davis Grigal

Isaac Jonsson **

Zak Kaiser +

Mark Korencik +

Jon McDonald !

Ben Meehan **

Edward Nordlund **

T. J. Schweighardt

Jack Stella

Scout Truman

Blake Wells +

Henry Wells ** ** two-time honoree

*** three-time honoree

^ Top Scholar Athlete (Highest GPA in Hockey East)

+ Distinguished Scholar (3.0 in each semester of four varsity seasons)

! Five times honoree

