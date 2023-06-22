Man from Michigan becomes three-time Jeopardy champion and even he can’t believe he won





He just shook his head, shrugged and laughed after missing tonight’s Final Jeopardy clue while in second place and still won the match. Michigan’s Ben Goldstein didn’t expect to go three-time Danger champion, but he won and will defend his crown tomorrow night. This is how tonight’s game went. Born in Prairie View, a suburb of Chicago, Goldstein graduated from the University of Michigan in 2002. He now lives in Dexter, near Ann Arbor. He became Jeopardy Champion last Friday despite getting the Final Jeopardy clue wrong while in second place, which is rare, yet he did it again tonight. Goldstein took on Tennessee’s Tym Blanchard and Illinois’ Janie Sullivan as he went for three wins in a row. DANGER AROUND The match quickly became a two-entry race between Goldstein and Sullivan as the two went back and forth for much of the first lap. Sullivan landed on the only Daily Double and lost some money answering it wrong. When it was all said and done, Goldstein was first with $5,600, followed by Sullivan with $3,500 and Blanchard with minus $1,000. DOUBLE DANGER Talk about an up and down round for Goldstein. He lost quite a bit of ground to Sullivan in this round before making a big comeback towards the end. But he just couldn’t quite catch her and ended up with $6,800 to Sullivan’s $7,500. Blanchard would not play in the Final Jeopardy round with $3,800 negative. FINAL DANGER The Clue: The Olympic Games – The answer: This sport, which debuted at the Olympics in 1988, has a playing surface of just 4.5 square meters.

The question: What is table tennis? Goldstein guessed wrong, but only lost $705. Sullivan also guessed wrong, but bet everything but $500. That meant Goldstein retained his championship with a three-day cash total of $21,293. Tomorrow night he will face Nabeela Rahman of Ontario, Canada and Lee Papa of New Jersey. MORE FROM MLIVE: 12-year-old magician ventriloquist from Michigan shocks with AGT audition Dave Coulier hosts Full House tell all, behind the scenes podcast How Nickelbacks Mike Kroeger Became a Die-Hard Detroit Red Wings Fan

