The Dawgs of Summer: June 21





Mississippi State sent a dozen players to compete in six different summer leagues across the country. HailState.com takes a weekly look at how the Diamond Dawgs are performing this summer. PROSPECT LEAGUE NATE CHESTER DANVILLE IN

Class: Junior Position:IFHeight:6-2Weight:190Bats/Throws:R/R AVG:.308AB:52H:16R:142B:53B:0HR:0RBI:9BB:13SB:10OBP:.448SLG: .404 Comments:Chester went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a stolen base at the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on June 19. NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE AARON DOES DOWN NEWPORT GULLS

Class: Junior Position:AS IFHeight:6-0Weight:210Bats/Throws:R/R AVG:.304AB:23H:7R:62B:03B:0HR:0RBI:0 BB:3SB:0OBP:.429SLG: .304 Comments:Downs has hit safely in six of seven games this summer. WILL GIBBS NEWPORT GULLS

Class: sophomore Position:PHeight:6-0Weight:180Bats/Throws:R/R File:0-0ERA:2.25g:3GS:0SV:1I P:4K:6BB:3 Comments:Gibbs has not allowed a hit or run in his last two relief outings.

DAKOTA JORDAN NEWPORT GULLS

Class: sophomore Position:BYHeight:6-0Weight:220Bats/Throws:R/R AVG:.385AB:26H:10R:102B:23B:1HR:0RBI:5BB:7SB:3OBP:.529 SLG: .538 Comments:Jordan went 2-for-2 with two hits, walks, one RBI and a run scored at the North Adams SteepleCats on June 14.

DAVID MERSHON OCEAN STATE WAVES

Class: sophomore Position:IFHeight:5-8Weight:165Bats/Throws:Z/R AVG:.269AB:26H:7R:82B:03B:0HR:0RBI:3BB:8SB:6OBP:.457SLG: .269 Comments:Mershon went 2-for-3 with two hits, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks on June 15. VALLEY BASEBALL LEAGUE LOGAN FORSYTHE CHARLOTESVILLE TOMSOX

Class: sophomore Position:PHeight:6-0Weight:190Bats/Throws:R/R File:0-1ERA:9:00 amg:3GS:3SV:0I P:8K:16BB:5 Comments:Forsythe has averaged two strikeouts per inning this summer and was selected for the roster of the Valley Baseball League for the Prospect Select Game.

HOLLIS PORTER CHARLOTTESVILLE TOMSOX

Class: Red shirt freshman Position:IFHeight:6-4Weight:220Bats/Throws:L/R AVG:.255AB:47H:12R:92B:33B:0HR:0RBI:3 BB:13SB:2OBP:.426SLG: .319 Comments:Porter doubled and scored a run with the Culpepper Cavaliers on June 18. CAPE COD LEAGUE ROSS HIGHFILL FALMOUTH COMMODORES

Class: sophomore Position:CHeight:6-0Weight:200Bats/Throws:R/R AVG:.300AB:20H:6R:52B:13B:0HR:2RBI:5BB:7SB:3OBP:.500SLG: .650 Comments:Highfill hit a two-run homer and stole a base off the Hyannis Harbor Hawks on June 19.

HUNTER HINES YARMOUTH-DENNIS RED SOX

Class: Junior Position:AS IFHeight:6-3Weight:210Bats/Throws:/R AVG:.324AB:37H:12R:62B:33B:0HR:2RBI:11BB:2SB:3OBP:.359SLG: .568 Comments:Hines went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs against the Falmouth Commodores on June 18.

KC YACHT FALMOUTH COMMODORES

Class: To graduate Position:PHeight:6-3Weight:200Bats/Throws:L/R File:0-0ERA:0.00G:2GS:0SV:2I P:5K:8BB:0 Comments:Hunt picked up his second save with the Brewster Whitecaps, firing two shutout innings on June 16 with one strikeout. FLORIDA COLLEGIATE SUMMER LEAGUE CONNOR HUJSAK SANFORD RIVER RATS

Class: Senior Position:AS IFHeight:6-2Weight:200Bats/Throws:R/R AVG:.432AB:44H:19R:152B:43B:0HR:5RBI:11 BB:6SB:5OBP:.500SLG: .864 Comments:Hujsakis went on an eight-game hitting streak, collecting 15 hits in that span, including three doubles and three home runs. PERFECT PLAY COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE EVAN SIARY AMSTERDAM MOHAWKS

Class: sophomore Position:PHeight:6-1Weight:190Bats/Throws:R/R File:2-0ERA:0.71g: 3GS:3SV:0I P:12.2K:11BB:7 Comments:Opposing batters hit just .188 against Siary this summer.

