Sports
The Dawgs of Summer: June 21
Mississippi State sent a dozen players to compete in six different summer leagues across the country. HailState.com takes a weekly look at how the Diamond Dawgs are performing this summer.
PROSPECT LEAGUE
NATE CHESTER DANVILLE IN
Class: Junior Position:IFHeight:6-2Weight:190Bats/Throws:R/R
AVG:.308AB:52H:16R:142B:53B:0HR:0RBI:9BB:13SB:10OBP:.448SLG: .404
Comments:Chester went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a stolen base at the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on June 19.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
AARON DOES DOWN NEWPORT GULLS
Class: Junior Position:AS IFHeight:6-0Weight:210Bats/Throws:R/R
AVG:.304AB:23H:7R:62B:03B:0HR:0RBI:0 BB:3SB:0OBP:.429SLG: .304
Comments:Downs has hit safely in six of seven games this summer.
WILL GIBBS NEWPORT GULLS
Class: sophomore Position:PHeight:6-0Weight:180Bats/Throws:R/R
File:0-0ERA:2.25g:3GS:0SV:1I P:4K:6BB:3
Comments:Gibbs has not allowed a hit or run in his last two relief outings.
DAKOTA JORDAN NEWPORT GULLS
Class: sophomore Position:BYHeight:6-0Weight:220Bats/Throws:R/R
AVG:.385AB:26H:10R:102B:23B:1HR:0RBI:5BB:7SB:3OBP:.529 SLG: .538
Comments:Jordan went 2-for-2 with two hits, walks, one RBI and a run scored at the North Adams SteepleCats on June 14.
DAVID MERSHON OCEAN STATE WAVES
Class: sophomore Position:IFHeight:5-8Weight:165Bats/Throws:Z/R
AVG:.269AB:26H:7R:82B:03B:0HR:0RBI:3BB:8SB:6OBP:.457SLG: .269
Comments:Mershon went 2-for-3 with two hits, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks on June 15.
VALLEY BASEBALL LEAGUE
LOGAN FORSYTHE CHARLOTESVILLE TOMSOX
Class: sophomore Position:PHeight:6-0Weight:190Bats/Throws:R/R
File:0-1ERA:9:00 amg:3GS:3SV:0I P:8K:16BB:5
Comments:Forsythe has averaged two strikeouts per inning this summer and was selected for the roster of the Valley Baseball League for the Prospect Select Game.
HOLLIS PORTER CHARLOTTESVILLE TOMSOX
Class: Red shirt freshman Position:IFHeight:6-4Weight:220Bats/Throws:L/R
AVG:.255AB:47H:12R:92B:33B:0HR:0RBI:3 BB:13SB:2OBP:.426SLG: .319
Comments:Porter doubled and scored a run with the Culpepper Cavaliers on June 18.
CAPE COD LEAGUE
ROSS HIGHFILL FALMOUTH COMMODORES
Class: sophomore Position:CHeight:6-0Weight:200Bats/Throws:R/R
AVG:.300AB:20H:6R:52B:13B:0HR:2RBI:5BB:7SB:3OBP:.500SLG: .650
Comments:Highfill hit a two-run homer and stole a base off the Hyannis Harbor Hawks on June 19.
HUNTER HINES YARMOUTH-DENNIS RED SOX
Class: Junior Position:AS IFHeight:6-3Weight:210Bats/Throws:/R
AVG:.324AB:37H:12R:62B:33B:0HR:2RBI:11BB:2SB:3OBP:.359SLG: .568
Comments:Hines went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs against the Falmouth Commodores on June 18.
KC YACHT FALMOUTH COMMODORES
Class: To graduate Position:PHeight:6-3Weight:200Bats/Throws:L/R
File:0-0ERA:0.00G:2GS:0SV:2I P:5K:8BB:0
Comments:Hunt picked up his second save with the Brewster Whitecaps, firing two shutout innings on June 16 with one strikeout.
FLORIDA COLLEGIATE SUMMER LEAGUE
CONNOR HUJSAK SANFORD RIVER RATS
Class: Senior Position:AS IFHeight:6-2Weight:200Bats/Throws:R/R
AVG:.432AB:44H:19R:152B:43B:0HR:5RBI:11 BB:6SB:5OBP:.500SLG: .864
Comments:Hujsakis went on an eight-game hitting streak, collecting 15 hits in that span, including three doubles and three home runs.
PERFECT PLAY COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
EVAN SIARY AMSTERDAM MOHAWKS
Class: sophomore Position:PHeight:6-1Weight:190Bats/Throws:R/R
File:2-0ERA:0.71g: 3GS:3SV:0I P:12.2K:11BB:7
Comments:Opposing batters hit just .188 against Siary this summer.
|
Sources
2/ https://hailstate.com/news/2023/6/21/baseball-the-dawgs-of-summer-june-21.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Taiwanese Actor Nono Chen Quits Showbiz After Sexual Harassment Allegations | Taiwan News
- The Dawgs of Summer: June 21
- Apple automatically assigns Apple ID passkeys to users with iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma
- China criticizes Biden’s comments calling Xi Jinping a dictator
- Donald Trump News Today: Trump speechless as he calls out drug execution hypocrisy in Fox interview
- Hollywood writers’ strike lasts 50 days with no end in sight
- Man from Michigan becomes three-time Jeopardy champion and even he can’t believe he won
- Billy Porter Reflects on His ‘Bold’ Oscars Dress ‘That Changed the World’: ‘Men Feel Freer’
- DeepMind’s RoboCat learns how to perform various robotics tasks
- West Bank: At least four dead when a Palestinian opened fire at a gas station
- Modi’s visit to the US: Biden rolls out the red carpet for India’s PM on a rocky journey
- What did Scotland do to deserve Boris Johnson?