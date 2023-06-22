CAL Tennis Awards: Schulson of Newburyport wins MVP for third year in a row | Sport

If you don’t lose your entire high school career, you’re probably going to win some awards.
Caroline Schulson knows this all too well.
For the third consecutive year, the newly graduated Newburyport senior was named the CAL Kinney MVP. The Quinnipiac commit again went undefeated at No. 1 in singles and led the Clippers to a repeat Division 3 state championship, finishing with an incredible 63-0 for her career.
That happened for three years, when her freshman season was wiped out by the pandemic.
Schulson was joined on the 10-man All-CAL team by four teammates, all of whom are juniors. Delaney Woekel and Ana Lynch were honored for their play in both doubles and third singles, and the Clippers second doubles team of Lauren Brennan and Bridgette Mellet also made the team.
Hamilton-Wenham, which won the Division 4 state championship, had the other five All-CAL selections. Pentuckets Ruth Beaton and Amesbury’s Kaitlin MacCall were named Coach of the Year in their respective divisions, with each of their programs also receiving Sportsmanship Awards.
When we moved to the boys, no local athlete was named All-CAL.
Players from Hamilton-Wenham (5), Lynnfield (4) and Manchester-Essex (1) made up the 10-man squad, but Newburyport did win the Sportsmanship Award in the Kinney while Amesbury won it in the Baker.
Here are the complete All-CAL boys’ and girls’ tennis teams.
ALL-CAL (Boys)
Hamilton–Wenham: Will Gern, Sr., singles; Henry Stinson, Jr., doubles; Max Clarke, Jr., singles; Keenan Maguire, Jr., singles; Rory Taylor, Frosh., doubles; Lynfield: Dan Levin, Jr., singles; Shea McCarthy, Soph., singles; Russell Kasdon, Jr., doubles; Rafik Khod, Sr., singles; Manchester-Essex: Finn Straub, Sr., singles.
Player of the Year (Kinney): Dan Levin, Lynnfield.
Player of the Year (Baker): Will Gern, Hamilton-Wenham.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Joe Dunn, Lynnfield.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Ian McCracken, Hamilton Wenham.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Newbury Gate.
Sportsmanship (Bakker): Amesbury.
All-CAL (girls)
Hamilton–Wenham: Sky Jara, Jr., singles; Naomi Provost, Soph., singles; Chloe Gern, Sr., singles; Abby Simon, Sr., doubles; Sienna Gregory, Jr., doubles; Newburyport: Caroline Schulson, Sr., 1st singles; Ana Lynch, Jr., 3rd singles; Delaney Woekel, Jr., 1st doubles; Lauren Brennan, Jr., 2nd doubles; Bridgette Mellet, Jr., 2nd doubles.
Player of the Year (Kinney): Caroline Schulson, Newburyport.
Player of the Year (Baker): Sky Jara, Hamilton-Wenham.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Ruth Beaton, Pentucket.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Kaitlin Mac Call, Amesbury.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): pentucket.
Sportsmanship (Bakker): Amesbury.