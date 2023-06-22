Canada’s Caroline Ouellette and Sweden’s Henrik Lundqvist lead 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Henrik Lundqvist will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame with two of his idols.

And Caroline Ouellette will take her place alongside a few teammates who are on the podium.

Lundqvist, Ouellette, Tom Barrasso, Mike Vernon and Pierre Turgeon headline the hall’s goaltender-heavy class of 2023 in the player category announced Wednesday after a vote by the 18-member selection committee.

Former NHL head coach Ken Hitchcock and the late Pierre Lacroix, who was both an agent and an executive, will participate as builders in the induction ceremony on November 13 in Toronto.

Lundqvist, a star just short of the New York Rangers, received the nomination in his first year of eligibility, while Ouellette, who won four Olympic gold medals with Canada’s women’s team, will compete after passing last year.

Lundqvist said on a conference call with reporters and fellow inductees that he had posters of Barrasso and Vernon, two fellow goalkeepers in his childhood bedroom growing up in Sweden.

“Really cool,” Lundqvist said. “There are so many players who inspire you when you start playing the game.”

Lundqvist won the 2012 Vezina Trophy as a Ranger. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender in 2012 and ranks sixth in league history in wins (459), ninth in games played (887), and 17th in shutouts (64).

The Swede’s 459 victories are the most according to a European netminder. Lundqvist won 61 more in the playoffs before stopping his career in 2020 due to a heart condition.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2000, he backstopped the Rangers to the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals and led New York to the Eastern Conference Finals in both 2012 and 2015.

“You look at the goalkeepers who play well,” added 41-year-old Lundqvist, who also won Olympic gold in 2006. “How they play the game and how they compete.

“That’s how you get inspired.”

Ouellette is one of only three women’s hockey players, along with Hall of Famers and former Canadian teammates Hayley Wickenheiser and Jayna Hefford, to win four or more Olympic gold medals.

The 44-year-old forward from Montreal was unable to participate in the conference call on Wednesday and helped Canada top the Olympic podium in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014. Ouellette also won six world championships with the national team.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Caroline Ouellette.#HHOF2023 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/FcuXGafGiA —@HockeyHallFame

“Today was an unforgettable day,” Ouellette told The Canadian Press. “I was in Quebec City at the Parliament for the Order of Quebec. Right after the ceremony, in a very special and emotional moment, I found out with my parents, sister and aunt.

“I am so thankful for all that I have been able to experience over the years thanks to incredible teammates, coaches and staff who have been on the same journey.”

Eligible since 2006, Barrasso won both the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year and the Vezina during a magical 1983-84 season coming out of high school.

A two-time Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992, his 369 career wins rank third all-time among American-born goaltenders.

“I certainly wasn’t waiting on the phone,” said Barrasso, 58, with a chuckle. “In fact, they struggled to get hold of me even after they made the decision.

“You are competitive and you have a certain opinion about what you think your career was like. Of course this is the ultimate honor.”

‘I’m just stunned’

Vernon won the Cup with his hometown Calgary Flames in 1989 and the Detroit Red Wings in 1997, capturing the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP along with that runner-up title.

“The game has meant a lot to me all my life,” he said. “I’m just stunned.”

Vernon, who has been eligible since 2005, added that he thought Hall of Fame president and former teammate Lanny McDonald was calling to set up a golf game when his phone rang Wednesday.

“It’s an emotional time for me,” said the 60-year-old. “It might take a long time, but it’s still worth it.”

Turgeon, who retired in 2007, recorded 515 goals and 812 assists for 1,327 points over his 19 NHL seasons. The 53-year-old also won the Lady Byng Trophy in 1993, awarded for sportsmanship and gentlemanly behavior coupled with a high standard of play.

“It has been an amazing journey and a privilege,” said the former center from Rouyn, Que. “It’s crazy. I used to play hockey for a living… I still go there twice a week because I love the game so much.”

Pierre Turgeon (515-8121,327) was selected with the number 1 pick by the @BuffaloSabres in 1987. The only first-overall picks with more goals are Alex Ovechkin (822), Mario Lemieux (690), Mats Sundin (564), Mike Modano (561), Guy Lefleur (560), Sidney Crosby (550), and Dal pic.twitter.com/2HhU9h4jHl —@PR_NHL

Hitchcock, 71, ranks fourth on the NHL’s all-time coaching wins list with 849.

“My career began coaching little kids in hockey and to get to this stage is almost overwhelming for me,” said Hitchcock, who won the 1999 Cup with the Dallas Stars. not really ready.

“This is an incredible honor for a man who started out coaching kids.”

He would go behind an NHL bench for 22 seasons.

“What I’m most proud of is that I survived,” said Hitchcock. “In this industry, if you get fired and you do a good job and you have good relationships with people, there’s a very good chance you’ll get hired again.”

Lacroix, who died in December 2020 at the age of 72, began his career as a player’s agent before becoming general manager of the Quebec Nordiques in 1994.

He moved on with the franchise when it moved to Colorado, winning the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 1996 and 2001 thanks to some bold moves, including acquiring Patrick Roy from the Montreal Canadiens.

“We’re so excited,” said Lacroix’s son, Eric. “It’s a bit bittersweet since he’s been gone for a few years.

“We look forward to an incredible few days in Toronto.”