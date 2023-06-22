Swave Photonics secures 10 million seed capital





June 22, 2023 Swave photonics, a fabless semiconductor company and provider of augmented reality (AR) holographic technology, today announced the successful completion of its seed round expansion, with the additional investment of EUR 3 million. This brings the total amount raised by Swave to 10 million euros, the company said. Swave’s Holographic eXtended Reality (HXR) technology provides high-resolution 3D images that eliminate some of the issues associated with depth of field and eye tracking. As a result, Swave’s HXR technology is able to power holographic glasses and headsets and deliver immersive spatial AR experiences with crisp resolution, perfect depth of field and viewing angles from 180 degrees to 360 degrees, without some of the conventional inconveniences. that come with traditional headsets, according to the company. Swave added that applications powered by its HXR gigapixel technology will be able to pass the Turing visual test, making virtual reality nearly indistinguishable from real-world images. Existing investors imec.xpand, a venture capital fund focused on nanotechnology innovation, Flanders Future Techfund (FFTF), a Belgian/Flemish public investment fund, and QBIC, a Belgian inter-university venture capital fund, participated in the round. Other investors included Acequia Capital, an investment firm based in Seattle, WA, and Luminate NY, an optics, photonics and imaging accelerator based in Rochester, NY. “We are thrilled with the enhanced commitment of our current investors and are excited to welcome Acequia Capital and Luminate NY to the Swave family,” said Mike Noonen, CEO of Swave Photonics. “This collective vote of confidence in our breakthrough technology and dedicated team underscores our commitment to revolutionizing augmented reality through true holography.” Swave stated that the seed funding positions the company well to execute on its augmented reality roadmap and engage future customers, partners and investors interested in driving true holography for spatial computing. The company noted that Luminate NY’s investment stems from Swave’s recent selection as a finalist in the Luminate NY accelerator program and an accolade that complements Swave’s first place in the 2023 SPIE Photonics West Startup Challenge, as well as recognition as a finalist in the 2023 AWE USA Startup to Watch competition. “We are extremely proud of the progress the Swave Photonics team has made to date,” said Pieter Vorenkamp, ​​President of Swave Photonics. “The innovative holographic technology developed by Swave is the result of their technical leadership and shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible. I am confident that this technical prowess will quickly translate into operational excellence as we turn the technology into products, enabling augmented reality applications at scale. The future of holography rests in the hands of this outstanding team and we are excited to be a part of this journey.” To learn more about Swave Photonics and its holographic technology, and to see where the company is hiring as it expands its management and engineering teams, visit Swaves website. Image credit: Swave Photonics

Sam Sprig

Sam is the founder and editor-in-chief of Auganix. With a background in research and report writing, he has covered XR industry news for the past five years.

