Super Bowl LVII champions Kansas City Chiefs announce “Chiefs Champions Tour”.





To give fans the chance to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory, the team has announced the Chiefs Champions Tour, a branded mobile experience that brings the Chiefs to communities around the club’s six-state “home region.” This marks the first time in franchise history that the Chiefs have hosted a tour inviting members of Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate one of the club’s Super Bowl victories. “We are excited to announce our Chiefs Champions Tour this summer,” said Chiefs President Mark Donovan. “With a global pandemic in 2020, we couldn’t properly celebrate with Chiefs Kingdom after our Super Bowl LIV victory, so this tour has been something we’ve looked forward to for the past several years. We’re proud of the team here who helped put together this summer long journey that invites the Kingdom to celebrate with us.” Tour stops are offered in multiple formats, with the club’s Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy being the main attraction at each event. In addition to the trophy, tour stops can include additional resources such as the “Kingdom Cruiser” bus, Chiefs Cheerleaders performances, the Rumble drumline, as well as KC Wolf and more. The Chiefs Champions Tour unofficially kicked off with trips to the White House on Monday, June 5 and Chiefs Night at Kauffman Stadium with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, June 12. Now the Lombardi Trophy begins its official round of victory in the Midwest as part of the Chiefs Champions Tour with the first stop in Omaha, Nebraska, home of the NCAA College World Series. See the list of cities already confirmed for Chiefs Champions Tour stops featuring the Lombardi Trophy below: Saturday, June 24 Omaha Baseball Village at The Old Mattress Factory, Omaha, Neb.

Tuesday-Wednesday, June 27-28 Missouri State House, Jefferson City, Mo.

Saturday, July 1 Scheels Grand Opening Celebration, Wichita, Kan.

Sunday July 16 Helzberg Diamonds, Leawood, Kan.

Monday July 17 Kansas State House, Topeka, Kan.

Sunday, July 23 Hy-Vee INDYCAR race weekend at Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, July 29 Back Together Weekend at Chiefs Training Camp, St. Joseph, Mo.

Saturday, August 12 Lenexa Farmers Market, Lenexa, Kan.

Saturday, August 19 Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market, Des Moines, Iowa

Friday, September 1 First Friday with the Chiefs, Kansas City, Mo. Additional stops will be added as they are confirmed. Check www.chiefs.com/championstour regularly for the official times of each event and to see if more Chiefs Champions Tour stops are added. Multiple Chiefs Champions Tour packages are available, and businesses, special event planners and community leaders are invited to secure their own stop on the Chiefs Champions Tour this summer. To reserve your spot on the Chiefs Champions Tour, please contact [email protected].

