Ben Stokes: How the rebel in love with Test Cricket is transforming it

If Ben Stokes had run away from cricket as he contemplated after his father’s death in 2020, Bazball might have semi-existed as a dreamy hypothesis in the backyard of Brendon McCullum’s musings. For no cricketer in England had, in their eyes, embodied philosophy, with all its magic and madness, strengths and weaknesses, brilliance and curses, quite like Stokes. It could be a method of playing cricket, forged and formulated in McCullum’s ideals, but to manifest the ideas, to take human form, he needed Stokes.

It is the beating soul of all pioneering ideologies. Not only can ideas be fulfilled, it has to find the right men at the right time and in the right place. Douglas Jardine wouldn’t have embraced the Bodyline without Harold Larwood, the Nottingham miner’s son who would startle Donald Bradman and his buddies with his terrifying pace. Clive Lloyd would not have installed the tempo quartet if the West Indies had not been endowed with supreme speed. His teams couldn’t have terrorized batters with dibbly-dobbly-wibbly-wobbly medium pacers. A sports philosophy is often the product of multiple factors falling into place, rather than the flip of a magic switch.

Just as Rinus Michels needed Johan Cruyff to tap Total Football, as Pep Guardiola needed Xavi and Iniesta for tiki taka to conquer the world, McCullum needed Stokes as the apostle to spread his gospel. It’s not that he’s England’s best player of his generation; there’s Joe Root, the best batsman of his generation and arguably the best his country has ever produced; there are James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the third and fifth highest wicket takers in the longest format, endowed with power and personality.

England’s Ben Stokes with Australia’s Pat Cummins after Australia won the first Test. (Reuters) England’s Ben Stokes with Australia’s Pat Cummins after Australia won the first Test. (Reuters)

But Stokes is different; not that he is necessarily better. There is something elusive about him that inspires those around him. He could influence the men around him, dazzling them in his own light. Like Jack Leach in that epic last-wicket partnership at Headingley; he could make a behemoth of discards, like Jonny Bairstow; he could bring the men he wants out of retirement, as Moeen Ali answered his call to be part of the Ashes; Joe Root has taken his batting to the next level. Of all the batsmen, it was Root who unfolded the Bazball shots under pressure in the first Test, lapping back and attacking.

Stokes could also overcome fate, he could bend fate to pull off unusual tricks such as the rebounded six in the 2019 World Cup final; he could twist fate. Sometimes Stokes makes moments, sometimes moments make Stoke.

To entertain. That’s what we’re all about. Watch Red Ball Revolution now available https://t.co/gtuGZCcVMP pic.twitter.com/1mJw9SBUf8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 14, 2023

No one symbolizes Bazball’s systematic carelessness like Stokes. At the heart of McCullum, Bazball and Stokes is the schoolboy thrill of playing the game. Playing the game for the sheer joy it brings them, uncomplicated and untainted by greed and money. Absolutely, they play to win (as Stokes said every loss hurts), but winning seems almost secondary to the sheer pleasure they get when they show up and play the game. There is a childlike innocence about how they play, freed from the clutches of cynicism and negativity. And despite all the bravado, there is no arrogance. Like Steve Waugh’s Invincibles without the toxic machismo. The fans have caught that vibe and become evangelists.

It’s like the essence of their game is to put a smile on the viewers face, bat and bowl, goal and field with a smile. I’m more of a latecomer, guys, example man. But I am clear about what we were trying to do here, Stokes wrote of his captaincy in Players Tribune. McCullum would elaborate: he’s been fantastic, his posts have also been very consistent and very eloquent. He doesn’t talk all the time, but when he talks, it’s banging.

That the men around him enjoy his leadership is evident from their joie de vivre. You could hear the chuckles and the giggles, the giggles and chatter. They are not delusional in thinking they can hunt down any target or win a march from any adverse situation. Stokes has stripped the atmosphere of nervous seriousness in the dressing rooms.

England’s Ben Stokes reacts during day five of the first Ashes Test cricket match in Edgbaston, Birmingham, England. (AP)

He is arguably the least level-headed England captain in recent times. Joe Roots’ silence was often a sign of nervousness; Andrew Strauss always walked with a battered look on his face; Kevin Pietersen wore fake bravado, Nasser Hussain faux-aggression, Michael Vaughan a little standoffish.

This is not to say that it is flawless. Often there seems to be a blind subconscious commitment to rejecting all that is orthodox. Ignoring Usman Khawaja’s stat that was weaker against over-the-wickets attacks, they continued to take over despite lack of results. Like the subcontinent style field, with two catchy covers and catchy mid-wickets, he put on Usman Khawaja before reaching a hundred. Khawaja nullified the threat by defending with soft hands. During his stance with Alex Carey, Stokes overreached the latter. Before that, he provided Travis Head with plenty of chances to score the boundary. There was hardly any cover on the ropes and he stayed with Moeen Ali for far too long. His seven overs after the break leaked 45 of them, 38 of them over the boundaries. It’s a passage where the conventional dry-an-end-up trick would have frustrated Australian batters. Likewise, he hung out too long with Joe Root in the last-innings chase when the new ball was due. He ended up bleeding runs. He also chose not to use the services of the most successful fast bowler in the format’s history.

It is the flip side of nonconformity. But Stokes could list the instances where some of his radical tricks have worked in the Test. Like the Brumbrella pitch that melted Khawaja’s patience, or the barrage of short balls in the first innings to whip out the stragglers. Or goading herself into knocking out Khawaja during the chase.

In his own words, he has lost his bowling vim. Frequent injuries have fatigued his shoulders and knees. The pace has slowed. He once reached 140 km/h early. The balls have lost their click and bite he was once the workhorse of the third sewing machine, tucking away endlessly, up the slope, against the wind, crowded like a local bus crammed with passengers, ensuring that the Rolls Royce-esque Anderson and Broad enough time to refuel. There was even a sense of dissatisfaction that he never blossomed into the bowler he was touted, never rose to the helm of all-rounder peak, which deserved his potential.

But he has the gift of producing moments. And he did. There is always a touch of magic, a stray ray of light, a touch of cosmic energy buzzing at his fingertips. And so he delivered another moment. In just six balls.

England’s Ben Stokes, right, celebrates with teammates after bowling with Australia’s Usman Khawaja during day five of the first Ashes Test cricket match in Edgbaston, Birmingham. (AP)

The first two balls were length balls on leg stump. Possibly a few losers, probably a few ace balls. Khawaja might try something outrageous, a light tap or push. He didn’t. So he returned to good length on the stump, or just outside. The Australian had left such a ball the entire innings. Unlike Anderson or Broad, he doesn’t have to worry about the ball bending viciously back to hit his pads or stumps. But Stokes gave him more time to react. Sometimes too much time is dangerous in cricket. Too many thoughts can cloud clarity. So Stokes, slipped into a slow leg cutter, with a curious three-finger grip – thumb, forefinger, middle finger and ring finger all pinched together.

As the ball is released, the index and middle fingers work down the side of the ball so that the thumb passes under the ball and generates spin on the ball. The technique is the same, only the thumb is closer to the index finger than usual.

The ball almost landed in the same area as the previous three. Only that it was slower and lower. The ball bounced and then pounded the surface. Khawaja formed to tag the ball to cover, but instead tensed up and eventually chopped the ball down to the stumps.

If England had nailed the thriller, it would have been the defining moment. Instead, Stokes endured the pain of a skier slipping through his hands. Australia was 33 runs away when he fired on Nathan Lyon. Stokes could be a fallible man on the pitch too. Beyond that, suffering from major depression and once thinking of giving up the game, he suffered panic attacks before matches, as poignantly described in the documentary Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes. Best friend Stuart Broad even feared that Stokes would never play cricket.

Two years after the dark space he waded through, he finds himself leading England forward with an exhilarating dopamine-squirting brand of cricket. It polishes its halo even brighter. The man who came back from the brink, the man who picked up the pieces of his scattered career and glued them back together to make a beautiful portrait. He is an outlier, a state school trained test captain in England. He connects emotionally with the team and the fans, lets them live his own experience.

His tactics would polarize the cricket world, especially if they lose, but no one would disagree that his team is not thrilling. But for Stokes and Co’s tactical venture, in the hands of a more conventional captain, play would have played out in a dull, boring draw that the crowd would have forgotten about before the game was over. But Stokess England fills them with memories and moments, something defining and eternal, a spectacle greater than victory or defeat. And remember how bad England were at Test cricket before Stokes took over.

His perspectives are nuanced to see the bigger picture. He wrote in Players Tribune: What’s at stake, and it’s bigger than just me and my own ambitions on the pitch. It’s about inspiring the next generation of players. The landscape changes. Cricket as a sport is evolving enormously. Faster than ever before. Formats like T20, The Hundred and ODIs bring money and opportunity to players that didn’t even exist 15 years ago. but the best way to keep Test Cricket alive and at the top of the sport is to work harder to show players something that excites and inspires them.

Not entering the trope of a cricket intellectual, he speaks with all the romance he feels about Test cricket, but through the lens of a rebel. That’s essentially his kind of cricket too: at its core is romance, but covered in rebellious streaks.