Wimbledon introduces AI-powered commentary this year | Tennis





Game, set and chatbot: Wimbledon is introducing AI-powered commentary to its coverage this year. The All England Club has teamed up with technology group IBM to offer AI-generated audio commentary and captions in its online highlight videos. The service will be available on the Wimbledon app and website and is separate from BBC coverage for the tournament from July 3 to July 16. It will use IBM’s watsonx AI platform, which has been trained in the unique language of tennis with the help of the All England Club. The club already uses IBM’s AI technology to provide features such as the Player Power Index, which analyzes player performance. The coverage also includes AI-powered analysis of singles draws, exploring how favorable a player’s path to the finals could be. This new understanding will help tennis fans spot anomalies and potential surprises in the singles draw that wouldn’t be apparent just by looking at player rankings, IBM said. Data such as ball tracking data, player tracking data, and the types of shots the players take from different areas of the field are collected from various sources on the field. It will then be fed into the IBM platform, where it will be processed by the company’s AI models before finally being fed into a chatbot-like system that produces natural language commentary specifically tailored to the language of tennis and Wimbledon. That commentary can also be passed to a second text-to-speech AI to convert it into audio commentary in near real time. IBM said the move was a step toward generating AI commentary on full matches. The This was announced by the European Broadcasting Union this month that the cloned voice of the commentator Hannah England will be used to comment on the European Athletics Championships. England’s voice will be used to replicate the live blog content of the event for commentary on the European Athletics YouTube channel. Watson, IBM’s branding for its suite of AI tools, made headlines more than a decade ago for playing and winning a game on the American TV show Jeopardy!, where contestants answer general knowledge questions with idiosyncratic formulations. At the time, the system was groundbreaking for its ability to understand spoken questions, including Vedic, which is at least 4,000 years old, is the earliest dialect of this classical language of India, and to buzz and respond in real time with the correct answer in this language. case, What is Sanskrit?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/jun/21/wimbledon-introduce-ai-powered-commentary-to-coverage-this-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos