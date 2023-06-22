Brind’Amour, Williams Not Chosen for Newest Hockey Hall of Fame Class; Barrasso at :: WRALSportsFan.com





Rod BrindAmour and Justin Williams will have to wait another year before their names are named in the Hockey Hall of Fame, but another former Carolina Hurricane made the list. Goaltender Tom Barrasso, who played 34 games for Carolina in the 2001-2002 season and was on the Hurricanes’ coaching staff from 2007-2011, was one of four former NHL players announced for the Hall of Fame, including goaltenders Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Vernon plus center Pierre Turgeon. Barrasso played 18 NHL seasons and won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Brind’Amour, the Carolina Hurricanes head coach and former captain, was not part of the list of inductees announced Wednesday to the Hall of Fame. He has been eligible since 2013. BrindAmour played 20 NHL seasons for the Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers and is a member of the Hurricanes and Flyers team halls of fame. In addition to captaining the 2006 Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes, BrindAmour’s NHL return to play includes 1,484 games (25th all-time), 452 goals (62nd), 732 assists (53rd) and 1,184 points (53rd) plus two Frank Selke Awards for being is the best defensive forward in the league. Williams, another former Hurricanes captain, was also not elected in his first year of eligibility. Williams played 19 NHL seasons with the Hurricanes, Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals before retiring from Carolina in 2020. Nicknamed Mr. Game 7, Williams won a Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006 and in 2012 and 2014 with the Kings. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy for being the most valuable player in the postseason in 2014. More on this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wralsportsfan.com/brind-amour-williams-not-chosen-for-latest-hockey-hall-of-fame-class-barrasso-in/20921398/

