Maltese table tennis player calls for suspension after situation foreign player GSSE





A Maltese athlete who spoke out about favoritism of foreign players at the recent Small States of Europe Games and was subsequently suspended by the Malta Olympic Committee has shared his version of events.

“It is very clear to me and to the vast majority of our sport that my absence had nothing to do with any disciplinary issues,” Andrew Gambina told Lovin Malta. According to the MOC, Gambina was left off the competition’s national team on “disciplinary grounds”, where it recounted an incident during the final of the Men’s National Championships that was described as “an act of absolute misconduct”. “Firstly, my appeal during the match related to a serious error made by the tournament director (referee) where the referee and assistant referee who officiated the national championship final belonged to the same club as my opponent,” Gambina noted. “An appeal against such a decision, even if the match had already started, is allowed under the rules of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the same rules that the Malta Table Tennis Association (MTTA) follows.” He referred to the ITTF Handbook, 2022, which states: “An appeal may be made to the referee against a match official’s decision on a matter of law or regulation interpretation, and the referee’s decision is final. “Secondly, it is also worth noting that the tournament director had no dialogue with myself during the intervention, but simply proceeded to switch the assistant referee.” “The question then is, why is this event being used against me on the day the tournament director ruled in favor of my appeal?” Gambina also pointed to the lack of any formal communication from the authorities. “Under normal circumstances, a serious breach of conduct would be communicated to me in writing by the governing body, in this case the MOC – and not by finding out through a press release to the media.” “In addition, it is normal procedure to be given a chance to give my side of the story before a decision is made about my conduct. That has not happened in this case with the MOC as judge, jury and executioner.” Team Malta took an unprecedented first place in the overall ranking of the nine participating countries in this year’s GSSE, finishing with an impressive tally of 38 gold, 30 silver and 29 bronze medals. However, questions have arisen between Gambina’s and David Pace’s accounts as to exactly how Malta achieved this. And it was just local criticism – after the Games, a Luxembourg coach accused the island of “distorting the spirit of the Games”.

What do you think of Gambina’s perspective?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lovinmalta.com/news/moc-backlash-maltese-table-tennis-player-calls-out-suspension-after-gsse-foreign-player-situation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos