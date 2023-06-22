Vegas win totals have Sooners, Horns lead Big 12 in 2023





Big 12 football is about to begin its biggest shake-up in 27 seasons with the addition of four new teams and with the Texas and Oklahoma football programs coming to an end after the 2023 season. Since the 2011 season, when the original Big 12 members left Nebraska and Colorado to join the Big Ten and Pac-12, respectively, the Big 12 has fallen short of its original 12-school structure on two occasions. That number will jump to 14 in 2023 with Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF as new members. As a result, the Big 12 has abandoned the balanced conference schedule where for the past twelve years every team has played every other team in a complete round-robin format. With 14 teams and only nine conference games, a balanced program is no longer possible. Oklahoma’s 2023 schedule includes dates with three of the four new teams (at Cincinnati, BYU, and at home to UCF), but the Sooners won’t play Kansas State, Baylor, and Texas Tech, all teams that have troubled OU in recent seasons have brought. Whether that’s good or bad for Oklahoma has yet to be determined, but CBS Sports recently published what Caesar’s SportsBook projects as the Big 12 teams’ winning totals in the upcoming season. While the Longhorns likely have the advantage in overall talent, Texas and Oklahoma are both projected at 9.5 wins. However, Caesar’s has only lost to the Longhorns twice, while the Sooners are expected to lose three times, all within the conference: to Texas, at Oklahoma State, and at home to TCU. The projected Texas stumbling blocks are surprisingly located in Houston and at TCU. I agree Oklahoma could lose three times next season but I don’t think it will be more than that and I don’t believe the Sooners will lose to Oklahoma State at Stillwater at home to TCU or in Bedlam. I suspect the best odds for an OU loss next season are the Red River game with Texas, at Kansas and at BYU. Oklahoma may have one of the easiest schedules for 2023 to conclude its time as a founding member of the Big 12. The Sooners will not play Kansas State, Baylor or Texas Tech, all teams that beat OU last season. Despite this, due to OU’s years of success both within the conference and nationally, the Sooners always expect everyone to give their best, no matter where they fall in the rankings or standings. Based on these win totals and game predictions, Oklahoma and Texas would meet in the Big 12 championship game – which, frankly, would be the Big 12’s worst nightmare. According to Las Vegas, Kansas State (expected 8.0 wins), TCU and Texas Tech (both 7.5), and UCF (7.0) are the closest teams to the Sooners and Longhorns. Here are all the expected Big 12 winning totals, according to Caesar’s Sportsbook: Texas 9.5 Oklahoma 9.5 Kansas state 8.0 TCU 7.5 Texas Tech 7.5 UCF 7.0 Baylor 6.5 Iowa state 6.0 Oklahoma state 6.0 Kansas (6.0 BYU 5.5 West Virginia 5.5 Cincinnati 5.5 Houston 5.0

