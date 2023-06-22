Cameron Norrie fights back to beat turf specialist Jordan Thompson | Tennis

Cameron Norrie continued his solid start to the grass-court season as he navigated the challenges of one of the more difficult players on the surface, advancing to the Queens Club quarterfinals for a second time. After a set down, Norrie rose and recovered to beat Jordan Thompson 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

It was the perfect match, he said. Jordan likes grass very much. He played some good points to break me and I played some loose points and that was the difference in the first set. I thought I played great, so I didn’t really need to change much.

In recent years, Thompson has built a reputation for his prowess on the turf. The 29-year-old has reached two ATP finals, both on grass, the second in recent weeks-Hertogenbosch when he lost in three tight sets to home favorite Tallon Grepes.

Unlike most players on the tour outside of Britain, Thompson spent a lot of time playing on grass in his youth and has developed a capable all-court game, with a sweet backhand slice and accurate serve, which comes to life on the surface.

The Australian was sharp from the start. As is often the case on this surface, the opening set was determined by a number of points. Thompson served flawlessly, firing 10 aces in his first five service games and the difference between the two players was one loose service game from Norrie.

In the second set Norrie worked his way to the upper hand. The fifth seed began to read Thompson’s serve much more effectively, scoring big while providing his own service games.

Norries’ flat backhand, which slides so low on the grass, also proved to be a nightmare for Thompson as the match progressed. After tying the match, Norrie broke serve in the opening game of the third set and marched to victory.

The crowd was heading to Queens Club to watch Cameron Norrie play Jordan Thompson. Photo: Ella Ling/Shutterstock

I was able to come out with a lot more energy in the third set and that was the difference, he said. There wasn’t much in it. It was definitely a good game to get through and a perfect game, heading into Wimbledon, to start the grass summer.

Norrie’s opponent in the quarterfinals will be Sebastian Korda, who defeated fourth seed Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Norrie said: It’s really good to be so consistent, but you always want more. It’s really addictive, you want to have better results. It’s been really consistent, which is good, but I want to keep pushing for more and keep playing my best tennis in the bigger tournaments and especially in a big tournament like Queens.

Norrie partnered Andy Murray in doubles, but following his first round defeat to Alex de Minaur in singles on Tuesday, the Scot chose to withdraw from the first round match against Joe Salisbury due to fatigue and Rajev Ram.