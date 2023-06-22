NEW: Former RI Hockey Great Clark Donatelli found not guilty of all charges





View Bigger + For nearly five years, Rhode Islander Clark Donatell, the former two-time member of the US Olympic hockey team, has been battling allegations and indictment. In November 2021, the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced a quadruple charge against a Rhode Island hockey star, Clark Donatelli, for sexually assaulting a 46-year-old female victim in 2018. On Wednesday, Superior Court Associate Justice. Daniel A. Procaccini found Donatelli innocent of all charges. GET THE LATEST NEWS HERE — SIGN UP FOR GOLOCAL FREE DAILY EBLAST Donatelli’s lead attorney Craig Montecalvo did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication. The Rhode Island state allegations were tied to a federal lawsuit. About accusations Jarrod and Erin Skalde nearly sued the Penguins in 2020 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania alleging that former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Donatelli abused Erin Skalde while outing in Providence during a 2018 road trip , according to the lawsuit. Donatelli was a hockey star at Moses Brown, Boston University, and played on the 1988 and 1992 Olympic hockey teams. He played several years in the NHL, including stints with the Boston and Providence Bruins. On July 26, 2021, the statewide Grand Jury filed a sealed indictment accusing Donatelli, age 55, of four counts of second-degree sexual assault. Company travel After the sealed indictment was returned, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Donatelli, who was arraigned at a hearing in Providence County Superior Court on November 10, 2021. Donatelli was granted bail, which was set at $10,000 personal acknowledgment. The court also issued a restraining order between Donatelli and his alleged victim as a condition of his bail. Donatelli is scheduled for a pretrial conference on December 15, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court. As alleged in the indictment, the charges against Donatelli took place sometime on November 1, 2018 in the city of Providence. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation. Related articles Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

