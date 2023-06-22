Judy Murray: The worry of watching tennis star sons play

Andy and Jamie’s mother talks to Hannah Stephenson about second chances and writing her debut novel

I get terribly nervous, she confesses. I tend not to watch TV and I don’t go that often now. When you go to a grand slam, you get there a week before the tournament to prepare. And when they reach the end of a grand slam, you’re there for three weeks. It’s emotionally draining.

I tell people it’s like severe nausea and a series of mini heart attacks happening at the same time. I’m honestly surprised I’m still alive after what they’ve done to me after all these years.

Today, Murray (63), who lives in Perthshire, only watches matches Andy and Jamie compete in. I go in, watch the game and leave. I don’t hang out or meet friends.

The coach enjoys new challenges, including writing her debut novel The wild cardwhich she was encouraged by her former Strictly come dance partner and fellow novelist Anton du Beke. It is about a woman who is in the running for a Wimbledon title at the age of 36, after a long break to raise her child.

Judy Murray’s wild card

All the experiences I had and things I’ve seen, places I’ve been and people I’ve met, there was an opportunity to create a work of fiction to share some of that, she explains.

Getting a chance later in life is also something she can relate to.

She can also relate second chances to her son Andy’s career, he was on the verge of retirement in 2019 due to a hip injury, but made an emotional return to grand slam action after surgery. But her stress level was higher when he was at the top, she recalls.

When a hip injury forced him to retire and require surgery, he was world number one and playing the best tennis of his career. When he started having problems with his hip and you saw him limping quite a bit, it was very difficult because you knew he was in a lot of pain but desperately wanted to keep going.

Now, it’s another one of those second chance things. How many people with a metal hip play at the top of a sport? Life is about second chances.

Can he win Wimbledon this year?

Well, just wait and see, says Murray.

She has no intention of giving up coaching and plans to open a tennis center in Scotland in 2025, but says the pandemic has forced her to rethink what she wants to do.

Covid gave many of us a glimpse of what it’s like to slow down or retire and I thought I would hate it but for the first three months I absolutely loved it. I didn’t have to pack a suitcase or go to the airport.

I discovered my bike through Covid, which used to only get a rare outing, but during Covid I went out a lot.

She has also started pickleball, a new craze that has taken off in the US.

It’s a mix of table tennis, badminton and tennis, played on a badminton court, where you use a giant table tennis bat and a plastic ball, and because it’s played on a smaller court, it’s ideal for someone like me. I think the tennis court is really big now. It’s a great way out of tennis.

She is already trained to be a pickleball coach and cardio tennis teacher.

Murray adds: I have five grandchildren and a great bunch of friends, so I’ll be able to fill my time well. I’m not one to sit still.

And she’s just a short flight away from her sons and grandchildren. I think pretty much all grandparents say, ‘It’s great to be able to go down and wind them up and then give them back.

Is she worried about getting older?

I didn’t think I would. The age thing had never bothered me, and when I turned 60 I thought, when I was young, 60 was always the age when women retired and suddenly I was 60. I thought, oh my goodness!

But I’m very lucky because I’ve always kept myself in shape, I have a large circle of friends and because I work with young people a lot, that keeps me young. I have my grandkids so I’ve been increasing my stretches to make sure I stay supple enough to go after them.