Summary | Brujo blast sees Union fight Orlando to draw





After falling behind early the last time these two faced each other, the Union tried to go on the offensive early for some early chances. Philly played through his pair of forwards with Julian Carranza attempting a pair of through passes into the box for Mikael Uhre that were sniffed out just before the forward was about to fire a try. Moments later, the Union launched a counter after Carranza ran back to poke the ball clear. Leon Flach took possession and ran forward towards the midfield line where he fired a pass to the feet to get the ball to Uhre’s feet. As the centre-backs collapsed on the Danish striker, he sent a pass to the right to an unmarked Joaquin Torres who took a quick left-hand shot that went straight for the keeper.

Despite the early chances, it was Purple and Gold that took the early lead with a chance finish from Duncan McGuire in the 13th minute. Building into the middle of the park, a centering pass to Martn Ojeda tore apart the Unions center back duo. The Orlando midfielder pushed the pass to Robinson, where Jakob Glesnes attempted a slide tackle, but the touch allowed the striker to retain possession. One-on-one against the Union keeper, Orlando’s main striker took his sixth team goal of the year to make it 1-0 for the home side.

Confident with the opening goal, the hosts tried to double their lead shortly after scoring the first, but were denied by a full stretch play from goalkeeper Joe Bendik. Orlando City went from defense to attack in a flash as a ball near the center circle presented a chance to counter with the ball at the feet of Mauricio Pereyra. Seeing the 3v2 situation, he hit a hard pass to the edge of the box for Felipe Martins to send him into the box. With a runner at the back post and possibly unmarked, Martins ripped a cross just over the ground that the veteran snatched away to avoid a tap or a rebound.

