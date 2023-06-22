Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match Live Streaming : When And Where To Watch NEP Vs WI LIVE In India | Cricket news





The West Indies will look to continue their march towards securing a berth in the ODI World Cup as they take on Nepal in their second Group A match of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Harare on Thursday. In match No. 9, Nepal will try to upset two-time former world champion WI after winning their second match of the qualifier against the USA. Nepal had lost their first match against Zimbabwe. The Shai Hope-led Windies started their campaign on Sunday with a comprehensive victory over the USA, leading by 39 points. Allrounder and former captain Jason Holder was the Player of the Match, scoring 56 from 40 balls and also taking 1 wicket. Nepal, on the other hand, recovered well after losing their opening match against hosts Zimbabwe. Also in their first game they totaled 290 points against Zimbabwe. Bhim Sharki was the star of Nepal’s victory over the US, scoring an unbeaten 77 off 114 balls, while opener Kushal Bhurtel, who scored 99 against Zimbabwe, also scored with 39. Here are all details about Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 When Will Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 place? The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will take place on Thursday 22 June. Where to Find Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 place? The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will be held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. What time does Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. start? 9? The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 starts at 1230pm IST. The toss for the game will take place at 12:00. Where Can I Watch Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. Watch 9 on TV in India? The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India. How To Live Stream Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. Watch 9 in India? The Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on the Fancode website and app. Nepal Vs West Indies ICC Mens ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group A Match No. 9 Predicted 11 Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

